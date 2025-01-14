When you’re into web development, hosting your own website is more than just a milestone; it’s a culmination of your scripting efforts, and serves as an entry point into the vast and treacherous world of web hosting. Although external web hosting tools are better suited for production tasks, you can run web servers on your local hardware to quickly examine and experiment with your web pages. So, we’ve compiled a list of the best website hosting tools you can set up in your home.

4 Flask

Perfect for beginners

Thanks to its intuitive syntax and versatile nature, Python is often picked by most learners at the beginning of their coding journey. As such, a framework that relies on Python code is ideal for developers who want a quick way to test their HTML and CSS-powered apps and websites – and that’s precisely what Flask helps you accomplish.

Unfortunately, the lack of additional functionality in a simple Flask-based server is its biggest drawback. Since it’s more of a framework than a dedicated web server utility, you’ll have to add extra packages or look elsewhere for the more advanced aspects like load balancing and database connectivity.

3 WAMP/MAMP/LAMP

Or XAMPP, for a cross-platform AMP stack

The Apache web server stack has continued its reign in the web development industry for years, and for good reason. Not only are the WAMP, MAMP, and LAMP suites open-source, but the three non-OS components, Apache web server, database system, and PHP/Perl/Python mesh well together to provide a solid website hosting experience.

If you’re wondering why I’ve grouped multiple different apps under one header, it’s because the first letter in WAMP, MAMP, and LAMP stands for the OS supported by these tools. Sure, there are a couple of discrepancies between their functionalities, but they function similarly for the most part. In case you’re someone who switches operating systems as quickly as I do, you’ll find XAMPP the better option, as this cross-platform Apache server suite is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux distros.

2 Caddy

Automatic HTTPS. 'Nuff said

Setting up TLS certificates and routing HTTP traffic to the more secure HTTPS protocol are essential steps for ensuring a basic level of security when deploying a website on the Internet. However, implementing them can seem rather daunting if you’ve never worked with digital certificates.

Enter Caddy and its automatic HTTPS provision, which obtains TLS certificates for your domain and redirects traffic through HTTPS without forcing you to deal with certificate authorities or config files. Since it's versatile enough to serve as a reverse proxy tool, you're bound to find some utility out of Caddy if you're into home lab projects.

1 Nginx

Complex, but just as versatile

Close

If you favor performance over all else, an Nginx web server will suit you better than its Caddy counterpart. Sure, you lose out on the automatic HTTPS facility, but once you step into the nitty-gritty of self-hosting websites, you’ll have to deal with SSL redirects and Let’s Encrypt certifications anyway.

Similar to its rival, Nginx supports other uses besides a web server. Aside from its superior performance in website hosting workloads, Nginx has, in my subjective opinion, significantly better documentation than Caddy, making it slightly better than its rival for hardcore developers who don’t mind sifting through piles of text to add more functionality to their websites.

Taking the first step into the field of website hosting

While the tools I’ve highlighted should serve you well throughout your web development journey, you’ll need a DNS name to avoid typing the IP address and port number every time you have to access the website. If you wish to access your website over the Internet, you’ll have to set up port forwarding on your router.

Lastly, this article wouldn’t be complete if I didn’t mention the drawbacks of hosting your website on your local hardware. Exposing your website to the Internet also presents security risks from DDOS attacks, and in the worst-case scenario, your home network could get compromised. As such, I’ll always recommend switching to a VPS provider when you wish to host production-heavy websites and web applications.