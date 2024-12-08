While spreadsheets are amazingly helpful for organizing and analyzing data, they can sometimes feel a bit static and isolated. Here is where you can explore dedicated tools to transform those boring rows and columns into dynamic, interactive web applications that engage your audience and provide real-time insights. These tools can empower anyone, regardless of their coding knowledge, to convert spreadsheets into powerful web apps.

In this post, I will go over the top five incredible tools to unlock the full potential of your spreadsheet data and bring it to life on the web.

5 Knack

Turns spreadsheets into relational databases with powerful features

Source: Knack

Not everyone is a developer or has the required coding knowledge to transform existing datasets into web apps. Here is where no-code tools come into play. While there is no shortage of such solutions, Knack stands out among them due to several reasons.

Knack focuses on simplicity, and whether you use Excel or Google Sheets, you can easily structure them into a relational database. It goes beyond just displaying your spreadsheet data. You can link related data, create complex searches, and build more advanced applications using an intuitive drag-and-drop editor.

As expected, it supports automation, where you can create different rules like sending email notifications, generating reports, or updating records based on user actions. It remains an ideal tool for inventory management, CRM systems, project management, and membership databases.

4 Glide

Creates mobile-first web apps from spreadsheets

Source: Glide

If you value ease of use and prefer a mobile-first approach, go with Glide. It works seamlessly with Google Sheets, where your app updates in real time whenever your spreadsheet changes. One of the biggest advantages of using Glide is its visual editor. It’s smooth, a joy to use, and handles a large dataset like a pro.

You can explore a wide range of themes, layouts, and components to transform your boring workbook into a professional-looking web app in no time. It also offers required APIs to connect your favorite tools like Slack, Stripe, Gmail, Discord, Open AI, and more.

Following the industry trend, the company has introduced Glide AI to add even more dynamic and intelligent functionality to your apps, all without needing to write any code. Suppose a customer places an order through your Glide app, Glide AI can automatically extract key information from the order description, such as the type of cake, quantity, and any special requests.

3 Google AppSheet

Deeply integrated with Google Workspace

Source: Google AppSheet

Google AppSheet is another powerful no-code app that can build powerful web and mobile apps directly from your spreadsheet data. It’s an ideal option to help businesses streamline operations, improve data management, and automate workflows.

As soon as you import data from a spreadsheet, AppSheet automatically recognizes the data structure and transforms it into a relational database. From there, you can familiarize yourself with an easy-to-use AppSheet editor, define how your connected data will be used, create views and customize its look and feel, explore bots to run automation, and deploy your app with users.

AppSheet supports a wide range of expressions and formulas, allowing you to perform calculations, manipulate data, and add dynamic functionality to your app. It also supports advanced features like GPS and location services, image capture, barcode scanning, and even data encryption.

2 Appizy

Focuses on forms and calculations

Appizy is a unique tool that focuses specifically on converting spreadsheets (Excel and Google Sheets) into standalone web applications. It blends seamlessly with your existing spreadsheet formulas and functions, preserving your calculations and logic when converting to a web app.

It doesn’t require any coding language, either. You can simply upload your spreadsheet, and the software automatically generates the HTML, CSS, and JavaScript code for your web app. You can copy and paste the code to any existing backend tool like WordPress or WIX.

Appizy’s features are suitable for building interactive calculators, data entry forms (surveys, feedback forms, or registration forms), financial models, and education add-ons like quizzes and exercises.

1 Microsoft Power Apps

It's the Copilot show all the way

Source: Microsoft

Speaking of low-code tools for developing interactive web apps from existing spreadsheets, how can I leave Microsoft Power Apps out of the list? You can connect it to an Excel workbook and jumpstart your app development with pre-built templates for common business scenarios, such as expense reporting, leave requests, and inventory management.

With the recent Copilot integration, Microsoft took the entire automation experience to the next level. You can simply describe the app you want, and AI designs it, makes edits, sets up automation, and even writes code just with text prompts. You can even generate a working app right from Figma files.

With Excel-like formula language, existing Excel users will find themselves right at home learning and guiding the app logic.

Power up your spreadsheets

As you can see from the list above, you don’t need to be a coding wizard to turn a spreadsheet into an interactive web app. These tools make it surprisingly easy to get the job done without breaking a sweat. What are you waiting for? Explore the tools above and ditch the limitations of traditional spreadsheets, eliminate errors, enable flawless collaboration, and create a more user-friendly experience for you and your employees.

If you frequently deal with large databases, check out the top tips to handle such Excel datasets like a pro.