I started using Google Drive as a convenient and free cloud storage solution, but it quickly became a digital junkyard. Files were everywhere, important documents were hard to track down, and collaboration always felt chaotic due to disorganization. It was nearly impossible to find the specific files when I needed them the most. Finding files felt like a treasure hunt. After struggling with this disarray, I discovered these five tools that transformed my Google Drive from a cluttered mess into an organized system.
These 5 tools keep my Google Drive organized
Sign in to your XDA account