Out of the box, all Windows 11 PCs look pretty much the same, and besides changing the wallpaper, you might not think there's much you can do to make it your own. However, that's very wrong. Thanks to the wonderful world of third-party apps, there is a ton you can do to make your PC stand out from the crowd.

Whether it's cool animated wallpapers or completely changing the taskbar and Start menu, there's a lot that can be done to make sure your PC isn't like anyone else's. Here are some of the tools that can help you with that.

7 Lively Wallpaper

Make your desktop interactive

One of the easiest things you can do to make your desktop unique is use an animated background, and Lively Wallpaper is a great free app that lets you do exactly that. There are a few options here for different kinds of animated wallpapers, most of which respond to your mouse movement or clicks, too, giving your PC a much more interactive and lively aesthetic.

A personal favorite of mine is the Fluids wallpaper which creates ink splashes of ink that follow your mouse, and it looks really fun. It also responds to your system audio, and you can also make it respond to clicks so there's a big explosion of ink. But there are plenty more options here, and on top of that, you can create a "3D" wallpaper based on any photo in your gallery, giving it a fun parallax effect thanks to AI.