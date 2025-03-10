When most people think about self-hosting, a lot of them would immediately picture something more complex that comes with endless technical headaches. The reality is far simpler and far more rewarding, and you can learn a lot with it. I've been self-hosting various tools for years now, turning what was once a hobby into an essential part of my digital life. The process isn't just about privacy or security (though those are significant perks) it's also about customization, control, and convenience.

In exploring self-hosting, I've discovered tools I never imagined could run locally. From creating a private streaming service to setting up my own secure note-taking storage, self-hosting has allowed me to take full control of the digital services that I want to. Here's a closer look at some surprising and practical tools I've successfully self-hosted, making some everyday tasks much simpler than I'd expected. Of coure, enthusiasts have probably heard of some of these, but I doubt you've heard of them all.

6 My own private Spotify with Navidrome

Great for your entire music library, or even just some classics

Navidrome is an open-source music server that lets me stream my music collection anywhere I go. Unlike Spotify or Apple Music, it doesn't rely on cloud services, as it's hosted entirely on my home server. This means I never have to worry about losing access to my favorite albums due to licensing changes, internet outages, or even just because they were never available in the first place. Plus, Navidrome's interface feels modern and intuitive, similar to popular streaming services but without the privacy trade-offs.

Setting up Navidrome was straightforward. It supports multiple users, so anyone with access can have their own playlists and libraries without overlapping. The app compatibility is excellent too, allowing me to stream my music to phones, tablets, or even smart speakers. Thanks to this tool, I've been able to build a fully personalized streaming experience tailored precisely to my tastes of rarer music that may not be on popular streaming platforms.

Beyond convenience, Navidrome has also given me greater audio quality options. Because my server is local, I can store and stream high-resolution audio files without needing to worry about any additional costs, as I have a number of FLAC or WAV files from albums that I would never be able to get the same level of quality of from other streamed services. I still use Spotify out of convenience, but Navidrome is great for music that isn't on Spotify that I already have locally.

5 Automate my home with Home Assistant

Control all your smart devices from one place