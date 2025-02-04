The Start menu is always one of the most controversial parts of Windows, and that's definitely true with Windows 11 as well. The small menu without resize options and very limited customization makes for an experience that doesn't sit quite right with users.

Thankfully, you don't have to use it. Thanks to the world of third-party apps out there, you can completely change or just bypass the Windows 11 Start menu and make your experience so much better. So, if you're sick and tired of Microsoft's offering, here are some apps to check out.

5 Windhawk

Free and so versatile