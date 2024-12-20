We live in an age of online collaboration, and sharing files is more important than ever. But you don't want to just upload important files and documents on some random website where everyone can get access to it. Sharing flees in a secure way is incredibly important, so you want to use the right service.

If you want to share files with peace of mind, we've compiled some of the best services to do it for you.

5 OneDrive (or other cloud storage services)

It may seem like an obvious pick, but cloud sharing services like OneDrive or Google Drive are great ways to share files securely. These services are directly tied to your account, and you usually have sharing options to prevent prying eyes from seeing anything they shouldn't.

OneDrive, Google Drive, and other cloud services can require users to authenticate with a specific email, making sure only the people you want can see the files you're sharing. In some cases, you can even set expiration dates for links or password protection to further reinforce your security. Other options in the same vein include Dropbox, Box, Mega, and more.

With these cloud services, you can also delete files at any time, so they're not on the internet for any longer than they need to be. There are plenty of options out there, but OneDrive is pretty great since it's built right into Windows 11 and it's very easy to access.

4 Nextcloud

Host your own server

Online cloud services are cool and all, but if you want ultimate control over your files and you're fine with setting up things manually, a solution like Nextcloud may be for you. While it is available a "proper" cloud services, Nextcloud can also be self-hosted, meaning all your files and info is stored in your own server, giving you all the control you need over who accesses your files.

If you do set up Nextcloud on premises, sharing with external users is a bit more cumbersome, but if you're working within the same network, this is a great way to share files with others, and you can't beat the security of having your own server. It's not for everyone, but it's worth checking out if you're proficient with tech.

3 Quick Share (and other local wireless sharing apps)

Fast, wireless, and secure