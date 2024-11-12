During the initial stages of your home lab journey, you’ll experience a lot of thrills when trying out new ideas. But as your collection of self-hosted services, containers, virtual machines, and hardware starts to pile up, you’ll have to contend with hours of troubleshooting and dabbling through config files.

As such, recording every single aspect of your home lab projects can help in the long run. Once you create diagrams, images, and notes covering your computing workspace, you won’t have to rely on your memory to rebuild everything from scratch. So, we’ve put together a list of the best tools to make documenting your home lab as painless as possible.

4 NetBox

For all your networking needs

Even for the most grizzled and battle-hardened home lab enthusiast, keeping track of your network connections can be a Herculean effort. In addition to the physical hardware and cables, you’ll have to deal with the IP addresses, VLANs, tunnels, and other logical aspects of your network(s).

Thankfully, NetBox can simplify your network documentation woes. This self-hosted tool combines the network modeling features of IP Address Management apps with the in-depth journaling facilities of your typical Data Center Infrastructure Management software. Throw in the solid automation provisions available on NetBox, and it’s easy to see why most home lab enthusiasts consider it the perfect application for compiling detailed notes on network resources.

With a shout-out to MermaidJS and Visio

Long paragraphs of text are great when you want to record the setup procedures of your favorite projects. However, pictorial diagrams and flowcharts are more intuitive when you want pictorial representations of your home lab’s layout. Draw.io excels in that department with its simple, yet robust set of drawing tools.

It’s light enough that you can host it on your home lab, though I recommend syncing your Draw.io files with an external cloud platform, so you’ll be able to access the diagrams in case things go wrong with your server. But if you find Draw.io underwhelming, I recommend checking out MermaidJS and Visio for more complex flowcharts and 2D CAD tools.

2 BookStack

A self-hosted wiki, dedicated entirely to your home lab

If you’ve always wanted to run your own wiki server to create logs of all your useful (and downright insane) home server projects, BookStack is worth checking out. Not only does it pair well with images, embeds, and other formatting options, but it also provides a convenient hierarchical way to store logs of your home lab operations.

Heck, BookStore even has webhooks, audit logs, and multiple sharing provisions to further simplify the journaling process. What’s more, you can further enhance BookStack’s functionality by using it in tandem with additional plug-ins and add-ons.

1 TriliumNext Notes

A multi-purpose PKM tool

Close

Although BookStack works well for the most part, TriliumNext Notes is unbeatable when you want a no-nonsense note-taking application that’s packed with multiple features to help you save every single detail of your home lab’s operations. For example, setting up relation maps is a lot easier on Trilium, and the same holds for mind maps and mermaid diagrams.

Not to mention, TriliumNext Notes lets you save entire blocks of code inside dedicated coding documents. Factor in the robust Node Map that lets you keep track of all the parent-child nodes on your server, TrilliumNext Notes serves as a killer tool to jot down the detailed records of your workstation’s setup, configuration, and operational procedures.

Which one’s your favorite?

Besides these four tools, there are many other home lab documentation tools worth checking out. If you’re a coding enthusiast or like hardcore automation, saving your YAML files with Ansible Playbooks can help you keep a log of your essential services. On the flip side, Obsidian and Evernote are quite useful when you’re a beginner in the world of self-hosting.

Me? I tend to use the four tools to create my home lab documents and sync everything with my Google Drive account. I also use the tutorials I’ve published here on XDA for reference whenever I break something on my home lab (which happens way more than I’d like to admit).