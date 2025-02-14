While I pride myself on being able to focus on my work, even though I work remotely, I'm not immune to getting distracted. From messaging notifications to inconvenient pop-ups, there are so many things that can get in the way of your workflow.

Luckily, there are a variety of tools you can use to get rid of distractions, from built-in Windows productivity tools to third-party standalone apps.

5 Focus and Do not disturb modes on Windows

Stop annoying notifications

If your main distraction is notifications on Windows, then the Do not disturb and Focus tools will help keep interruptions to a minimum. One way I keep notifications under control on Windows is to never grant notification permissions to an app or website in the first place.

But if you need certain apps to send notifications, or you just generally find you receive a distracting number of pings, you can use both Focus mode and Do not disturb to minimize interruptions.

Do not disturb works by only showing you banners for priority notifications and alarms. To enable Do not disturb on Windows 11, click on the time and date stamp on your Windows taskbar and click on the bell icon at the top of the sidebar. By clicking on Notification settings, you can customize Do not disturb by setting when it turns on automatically (such as during games or when you're using an app in full-screen mode). You can also set priority notifications so that you don't miss incoming calls and reminders.

The Focus tool works slightly differently. It enables Do not disturb, while also hiding badges on taskbar apps (and preventing app icons from flashing), as well as showing a timer for your Focus session. The default is set to 30 minutes (with breaks included), but you can adjust this. You can access the Focus tool by clicking on the clock in your taskbar and selecting Focus.

I find this the most useful for cases where you have messaging apps running in the background while you work. Since I prefer using web apps over native apps, I don't have many apps running that could send me message notifications except through Chrome tabs. But it's useful for apps like Discord that I run natively and where message notifications can distract me from my work.

4 Reading mode in your browser

Get a more reader-friendly, focused view

Sometimes, the best way to avoid distractions from your work is to not open your web browser in the first place. However, for many people, including me, using the web is part of my workflow. This includes working within a web-based application, researching by reading articles online, and switching between tabs on my browser. So, what's the best way to avoid the many distractions that you'll find in your web browsing experience? One option is using a reader mode.

Many web browsers have a dedicated reading mode that lets you focus on the text of a website. This mode removes distracting pop-ups, ads, and other intrusions that affect your reading experience. Personally, I prefer Immersive Reader on Microsoft Edge over Reading mode on Chrome, as Chrome's tool only opens a sidebar while Microsoft Edge creates a whole new customizable window.

On Edge, you can access Immersive Reader by pressing F9. You can also select Enter Immersive Reader in the address bar. On Chrome, you can access the reading mode by selecting the three-dot icon in the top right and going to More tools -> Reading mode.

Opera also has a reader mode that you can access by selecting the book icon next to the address bar.

If you need to browse websites without videos interrupting you or nudging you to the next page, reader mode is a great option that requires no extra installation. You can use it while researching topics and fact-checking.

3 Opera Workspaces

Reduce internet distractions