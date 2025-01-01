Remotely managing your network-attached storage (NAS) doesn't have to be a convoluted process. All you need is a virtual private network (VPN), a specific branded app, or a reverse proxy and you're ready. Whether you should open up your NAS or local area network (LAN) is another matter, but if you've read through all the potential risks that come with doing so, we've got some excellent tools to help make this a reality. Even if this is your first NAS or server, you'll be up and running in no time.

3 Virtual Private Network (VPN)

The most secure method

One of the best ways to manage your NAS remotely and access all other hosted services is through a VPN. As you would when attempting to protect yourself when connecting to the outside world, a VPN server running at home can allow clients to access the LAN and everything on it. You've likely come across such a setup when using work laptops and other devices for intranet and other internal resources. Note that unlike reverse proxies and other means to connect to your NAS, a VPN will connect the client to your LAN, as opposed to specific hardware.

It's secure, however. A VPN works by creating a secured connection between a client and the host, the latter of which will be present behind your LAN. It’s generally a good idea to use a VPN when on public networks even when not looking to reach your home LAN as it ensures your data is shielded from prying eyes. The same goes for accessing your NAS while away from home and all you will require is an app or a settings file if your OS has integrated VPN capabilities. Modern aftermarket routers should be able to run a VPN server, though something as small as a Raspberry Pi other other single-board computer (SBC) will suffice.

2 Proprietary services and apps

Most NAS makers have one

Official apps from NAS brands such as Synology, ASUSTOR, and TerraMaster are great ways to monitor and manage your NAS without using the browser. Some will even offer mobile apps so you can quickly check on things or make a few changes without booting up a PC. You don't need to mess around with any port forwarding rules, set up proxies, or even a VPN server. All you need is one app and your NAS credentials. It is worth noting that this feature may be disabled by default on the NAS. It will need to be enabled before you can connect using the respective app.

Related How to connect to your NAS remotely If you have a NAS and want to connect to it from anywhere, this is the best way to do so.

1 Reverse proxies

You get a proxy, you get a proxy!

Close

Reverse proxies can be the most complicated of the available tools to open up access to your NAS, but it's a great way to provide access to the NAS and other services within the LAN from the outside world. Unlike a VPN, you won't need to install any apps or change any settings. Everything is handled through a Dynamic Domain Name Service (DDNS) and your router or NAS itself. Reverse proxies can be considered proxies you'd use to access specific sites or services but inverted. When correctly configured, you can point custom domain names and subdomains to various services hosted on your LAN.

For instance, if you have Jellyfin and Immich servers running on your NAS, you can access them through jellyfin.yourdomain.com and immich.yourdomain.com without messing around with dynamic IP addresses. Your router or NAS will handle the routing of traffic to the various internal IP addresses and ports, passing traffic through the firewall without compromising the rest of the network. However, I do recommend considering a demilitarized zone (DMZ) and virtual LAN (VLAN) for additional protection, however.

Related 5 reasons you should use a reverse proxy for your self-hosted apps Easily open up access to your self-hosted apps without the headache of individually configuring them.

There are many ways to remotely manage and monitor your NAS

Whether you prefer to keep things simple with official apps for your chosen NAS vendor or want to work on perfecting your home LAN with VLANs, reverse proxies, and more, there are many ways to go about connecting to your NAS when not at home. Simple monitoring can be achieved through Docker containers and external services, or simple deployments such as Homepage. So long as you're not blindly opening ports, not using SSL, or unlocking your firewall for convenient access, your NAS and LAN will remain protected from outside threats.