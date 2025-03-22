Managing email is a chore, and it seems to get worse all the time. I'm not sure why anyone would want to self-host their own email server, and have the pain of managing inbox rules and spam prevention. I much prefer outsourcing that pain to companies that are more than willing to adjust my inbox for me so that I can read the emails that are relevant, and remember to unsubscribe from those I never read. Along with trying different email clients, there are tons of good email extensions you can add to your Gmail account, so you can gain new features in the interface you already use.

5 Thunderbird

One of the best open-source email clients keeps getting better