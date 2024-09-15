Balancing work, family, and personal commitments can sometimes be overwhelming. Effective time management is more important than ever, and with a variety of digital tools available, you can efficiently organize your tasks, enhance team communication, manage projects, and maximize every minute. Whether you follow a Pareto principle (the 80/20 rule), a Pomodoro technique, the Eisenhower Matrix, or a time-blocking calendar, here are the top tools to supercharge your productivity and take back control over your time.

5 Todoist

While Todoist is primarily known as the task management app, the company has added relevant project management, calendar integration, and collaboration features to take your time management to the next level. Let’s start with the basics.

Todoist supports quick adds where you can use natural language like Go running Sunday at 9am and create a quick task in no time. One of its best time-saver hacks is integration with third-party apps like Slack, Teams, IFTTT, Alexa, Fantastical, Gmail, Outlook, and more.

The time-blocking calendar is by far my favorite Todoist add-on. Among all the productivity hacks, I prefer time blocking to plan my day in advance. It’s a popular time management method to divide your day into blocks of time. These blocks can be personal or carry work-related tasks, but the idea is to concentrate on a specific task within the allocated time block.

Other useful Todoist features include project management with calendar and Kanban board views, real-time collaboration interface, productivity visualization to help you stay on track, an activity history, and more. The Pro plan starts at $4 per month.

4 Notion

Notion is basically your Swiss Army Knife of productivity apps. Aside from taking notes, you can use Notion to manage projects, create digital journals, track expenses, manage subscriptions, monitor habits, keep track of your favorite books and movies, and a lot of other efficiencies. Notion can complete all of these without breaking a sweat, and can be an ideal option if you are looking to replace multiple other productivity apps on your phone and desktop.

Notion also supports reminders, real-time collaboration, and hundreds of templates to help you get started. It’s a must-have tool for busy professionals who often juggle between multiple apps to keep track of tasks, expenses, projects, and more.

Once you design multiple pages for each use case, make sure to create an ultimate Home page for easy access to these. It’s a huge time-saver where you can access all of your personal, company, and work data from a single interface. The company’s free plan should be sufficient for personal use. However, if you plan to share your Notion pages with others, sign up for a Plus plan for $12 per month.

3 RescueTime

A time-tracking software plays an essential role in effective time management. After all, you likely will want to see how much time you've spent on a specific app or website after a busy day. While there is no shortage of time-tracking software out there, RescueTime remains my top pick for several reasons.

It supports automatic time-tracking on apps and websites, generates detailed reports, trends, and insights, has offline time-tracking, and much more. Once you have relevant weekly or monthly reports, you can make relevant decisions to distribute your time more effectively. You can also enable Focus Sessions to keep distracting social media apps and websites away during your productivity hours.

RescueTime supports integration with third-party apps like Asana and Slack so that you can update your Slack status automatically and do a lot more right from RescueTime. The company offers a 14-day free trial, after which the pricing starts at $6.50 per month. If you don’t prefer RescueTime, check out the post below to find other top time-tracking software solutions.

2 TickTick

TickTick is an ideal lightweight productivity and time management app for personal use. It won’t bombard you with endless features like Notion, but instead focuses on simplicity to get the job done. It supports task management with smart date parsing, location reminders, recurring tasks, and more.

You can also create a dedicated list for your tasks and view them in multiple columns for a Kanban board view. TickTick has a built-in calendar view to track your events efficiently and even a Pomo timer to practice the Pomodoro technique. The latter is a must-have in effective time management, as you can set a timer for 25 minutes and add five minutes of break between the durations.

TickTick even goes a step ahead by integrating white noise, such as a café, clock, forest, and more, in the background to help you stay focused on the task. The Premium plan is quite competitively priced at only $36 per year.

1 ClickUp

At first glance, ClickUp might seem similar to Notion, but a closer inspection reveals how it surpasses the well-known productivity app in crucial aspects. For instance, it includes time tracking to monitor individual tasks and bill clients accordingly.

You can also explore the whiteboard view, where you can brainstorm long projects, travel plans, home remodeling, and much more using cards, arrows, highlighters, and more. There is an option to create your short-term and long-term goals and track their progress in real time. You can perform all these tasks in Notion, too, but ClickUp just feels more polished and has better execution.

Other features include a dedicated dashboard, project management, to-dos, docs, digital forms, and more. The company rightly labels it as "The everything app for work." It can be your ultimate all-in-one productivity app to manage your tasks and time like a pro. The pricing starts at $7 per month.

From chaos to calm

Time management is quite crucial to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Each tool has its strengths and weaknesses. It’s entirely up to you to pick a tool that aligns with the rhythm of your workflow and slots perfectly into your routine. What are you waiting for? Pick a suitable tool, track your time like a pro, achieve your goals, unlock new levels of productivity, and create a life that feels more balanced.

Do you want to organize every aspect of your life? Check out our separate post to find the top tools to get the job done in style.