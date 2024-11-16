Excessive heat in your PC can lead to all kinds of problems. Over time, it can cause physical damage to your components and, in the short-term, it can throttle your PC and cause performance issues. There are several reasons this can happen, but luckily, there are quite a few things we can do to try and alleviate this issue.

Best of all, most of the fixes we are going to talk about can be done by anyone, and they are mostly all free! From changing system settings to physically cleaning your PC out, let's take a look at the best 10 ways to reduce the heat in your PC.

10 Lower the ambient temperature in the room

While I know this isn't always possible, it can play a big role in reducing the overall heat in your PC. If the temperature in your room is 80°F, your PC will run hotter, especially under heavier loads. The more your PC is doing, the hotter it will run, so you can give it a lower starting point by reducing the temperature in the area.

If you can, try turning the temperature down in the room with the thermostat. Your PC will output some heat which will warm the room back up. If this is not possible, try using a fan to help blow air around the area. If you are in a room with all the doors and windows shut, try opening the door or cracking a window to let the air flow a bit. You'd be surprised how much this can help.

9 Make sure the PC itself is in a well-ventilated area

Similar to the last point, your PC will need room to breathe. The more airflow it has around it, the cooler it will become in most cases. PCs need airflow to cool them down, even if they are water-cooled, so make sure you're not suffocating it by keeping it in an area with a lot of clutter. If possible, try to have it on top of your desk and away from the wall (or anything else).

If you are forced to keep your PC in a cabinet, try opening the doors when in use. You could also look into creating more ventilation in the rear of the cabinet to improve the overall airflow. As much as airflow in and around the PC is important, having somewhere for the PC to exhaust its hot air output is equally important.

8 Clean out your PC and dust filters

Close

Too many times this goes overlooked. We spend time every day cleaning our houses but somehow forget to clean our PCs. You don't need to do it daily, but every few months is a good starting place. Personally, I aim to clean mine every 6 months, as this allows me to get it ready for the extra summer heat. I've also noticed it tends to collect more dust during the warmer months, so it is always nice to clean it out again when things start to cool off.

Dust filters can even be washed, as long as you let them dry properly before inserting them back into the case. It is also worth opening up your PC case and cleaning the dust out. I wouldn't recommend trying to vacuum it out, but instead, get something that will blow air into the case and have the vacuum on standby to clean up the mess it sends flying out onto your floor. Dust is one of those pesky things that, over time, can build up and increase your PC temps.

