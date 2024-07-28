Key Takeaways Windows 11 on iPhone 15 Pro not so great, takes 20 minutes to boot due to limitations

Intel resolves Raptor Lake instability with simple patch for 13th and 14th gen processors

Raspberry Pi AI project sprays scents based on your preferences, including lavender and orange

With its tail end now visible, how did CrowdStrike affect you folk? Did it barely make a dent in your daily life, or did it turn it upside-down and make getting anything done a living nightmare? Whatever the situation, it's good to see that the world has (mostly) recovered from the outage. It was so big, in fact, that it's hard to believe that any other news actually happened this past two weeks. Fortunately, stuff kept happening, and this week was full of interesting tidbits worth revisiting. So, regardless of if you've just been busy or you've had your eyes glued to the CrowdStrike-related mess, here are our top five news pieces for the past week.

People want to get Windows 11 on their phones, hardware limitations be damned

Hey, remember Windows Phone? It brought the world of Windows to your mobile device, and it definitely had its fans. But after Microsoft canned the project, people have been trying to fill the phone-shaped void it has left in its hearts. The latest attempt to manifest Windows Phone in 2024 comes from Tiny11's dev, who managed to squeeze Windows 11 onto an iPhone 15 Pro. Did it do great? Well, not really; it took 20 minutes to boot up, for instance. But you can bet that this year will have at least one more instance of someone either imagining what Windows Phone would look like today or trying to get Windows 11 running on a mobile device.

3:01 Related Tiny11 hands-on: How much lighter is Windows 11 without the extra bloat? Have you ever wondered how much Microsoft apps and services bog down Windows 11? Tiny11 shows us what it's like when it's all stripped out.

People with Intel 13th and 14th generation processors sigh in relief

With CrowdStrike making the rounds, it's easy to forget that Intel had its own crisis on its hands. It began with a game publisher reporting that all Raptor Lake desktop chips suffered an instability issue, and Intel has been working hard to fix it. Turns out, it was down to an elevated operating voltage, which can be fixed by a patch that Intel hopes to get released mid-August.

3 This Raspberry Pi project uses AI to decide which scent to spray you with

Let a robot choose which perfume suits your needs best

Image Credit: Techpla Lab

Can't choose which scent you want to brave the day with? Why not check out this Raspberry Pi project that can make the choices for you? You can tell it what you want to achieve, and the Raspberry Pi will take what you said and feed it into ChatGPT. The AI chatbot will then decide which aroma is best for your current situation by selecting one of six scents: lavender, orange, eucalyptus, peppermint, jasmine, and sandalwood. Its judgment is sent back to the Pi, which then sprays you with the chosen scent.

Related How to install Windows 11 on your Raspberry Pi If you've grown tired of running Linux distros on your Raspberry Pi, you can switch things up by installing Windows 11 on the device.

And some of them don't even work

After taking down a lot of sensitive infrastructure, how do you think CrowdStrike aimed to apologize to its clients? As it turns out, the company decided to give out $10 Uber Eats gift cards to its affected partners. Some managed to get the credit, while others got hit by an error message stating that the offer had been retracted by the gifter.

1 Google finally faces potential competition as Apple Maps beta launches on the web

It's back, and a lot better than before

I've used Google Maps to get around for a decade now, but that may soon change. Apple has released the beta of its brand new Maps app, and it does everything you expect from a modern-day maps service. While it's still a little bare-bones, it's well worth a look if you want a change of pace from Google's offerings.