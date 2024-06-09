Key Takeaways Asus ROG Ally X offers improved chassis and battery life for portable gaming

Easy trick found to switch Windows 11 File Explorer to Windows 10 version

PlayStation VR2 adapter for PC announced at $59.99, a cheaper option than buying a new headset

With the internet flooded with news from Computex 2024, and with lots of WWDC stuff on the way this coming Saturday, the news scene has been very hot as of late. As such, it's been hard to keep tabs on all the cool things that were announced this week. If you're still cooling off from the wave of new announcements and releases, here are five of the most interesting news pieces we ran in the past week.

Steam Deck alternatives have never looked better

Source: Asus

This year has been excellent for handheld gamers. Ever since the Steam Deck made its debut, there's now a portable console for everyone, ranging from the simple and affordable models for retro gamers to the powerhouses that can render modern-day games. Asus has been establishing itself well in the handheld scene, and its most powerful unit, the ROG Ally X, is now ready for preorder.

4 Someone discovered Windows 10 File Explorer in Windows 11 with a super easy trick

And no, it doesn't require a Registry edit

With Windows 10's end-of-support date slowly approaching in October 2025, people have been making the jump over to Windows 11. Then, to make the OS feel more like home, they make system-level tweaks to make it look more like Windows 10. However, a Redditor found a weird bug in Windows 11 that swaps File Explorer over to the Windows 10 version, without any obvious negative effects on system stability. Nothing to download, and no Registry entries to tweak; it's one of the easiest hacks yet.

Still, a small price to pay for PC VR

The PlayStation has had its own brand of VR headsets for quite a while now, but it hasn't played nicely with PCs if you wanted to use it to play your Steam games. Fortunately, Sony announced this week that it will release an adapter that lets you use your PlayStation VR2 headset on your computer. Sure, it'll cost you $59.99 for the adapter, but if you've been thinking about getting into PC VR gaming, it beats buying a new headset.

2 This company stuffed one of its Mini PCs into a miniature Tesla Cybertruck case

Fortunately, it doesn't come with a broken window

If you love how the Tesla Cybertruck looks, but can't afford a real one, then why not make your PC case look like one? This cute project from Computex wasn't for sale, as it was more a promotional stunt than a real product you can buy. However, it was a cool way to show off how creative people are getting with their computers, and that's not even covering all of the gorgeous PC cases we saw at Computex.

1 Computex 2024 features a ton of cool new releases

A week of products, services, and lots of talks

Finally, our editors Rich Woods and Adam Conway visited Taipei to check out Computex 2024, while the rest of the XDA team had to live vicariously through their photos and articles like kids pressing their faces against the toy store window. We saw amazing keyboards, MSI's new desktops, the first-ever Cherry quiet switches, and Asus' Copilot+ laptops. If you don't have the time for all that, you can check out our best of Computex 2024 article for a quick run-down. Finally, we got a piece of travel advice from our Editor-in-Chief Rich; when in Taipei, eat anything that has "fried" and "pork" in the name. We'll have to try it ourselves one day - hopefully during Computex 2025.