With Made By Google now behind us, we've got lots of cool things to explore with the new range of Pixel 9 devices. However, as much as the new Pixel phones made a big impact, that didn't mean nothing else happened in the last week. As such, here's a quick roundup of all the awesome news pieces we found in the past week.

At least the trophy looked amazing

Image Credit: Dominic White

If you won an award for doing something poorly, would you accept it in person? As it turns out, that's exactly what the president of CrowdStrike did when its company won the award for "Most Epic Fail" at Def Con. Granted, he wasn't there to accept the award; his business had a stall that was giving out shirts and action figures. However, he did take the time to receive the award in person, showing how much he wanted to move on from the recent CrowdStrike outages.

4 You can now play the entirety of Diablo 1 right from your browser

Stay a while and play some Diablo

Image Credit: Shane Lynch

People have been hard at work making a source port for Diablo 1, which means it can be placed on more devices than ever before. One genius managed to get the game working within a browser, meaning you can always have a copy of Diablo running in a tab while you get work done. Granted, it's not a way to bum a free copy of the game; you still need to purchase it and use a file from the game's directory to unlock the full experience. However, the shareware version is free for everyone to use if you just want to see how it works.

A piece of nostalgia in bite-sized form

Image Credit: Salim Benbouziyane

If you want to revisit the heyday of Windows XP, this tiny Raspberry Pi PC may be just what you're looking for. Granted, it's not running an actual copy of Windows XP - it's actually an XP skin applied over Twister OS. However, it does look amazing, and the 3D-printed shell of a tiny Dell PC really brings it all together. Best of all, the creator listed everything they used and did to bring this project together, so you can follow in their footsteps if you want.

Why settle for less?

Image Credit: Socket Science

People have differing opinions about gaming laptops, but not many people label them as outright scams. However, that's exactly what this keen tinkerer felt who was fed up with laptop hardware lagging behind their desktop counterparts. The solution? Take desktop components and install them into a 3D-printed shell, of course. It took him 14 months to get everything working properly, but now he can have a portable gaming machine that doesn't skimp on the hardware.

Pixel perfect

Image credit: Google

Finally, we come to the big event that happened this week; Made By Google. The presentation showed off the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL, each of which shared some similarities while also having their own unique components to fit different needs. It's also bringing its Fold devices into the Pixel fold, and the company also showed off the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2. In short, if you're a fan of all things Pixel, you owe yourself a visit (or even a revisit) to this awesome event.