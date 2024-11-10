Well, that's another week in the books. Now that we're sinking our teeth into November, it's time to begin looking toward the holiday period. Do you have everything sorted out for Thanksgiving and Christmas? If you've been in a holiday rush and didn't have the time to check out the latest in tech news, here are the five most interesting things that happened.

5 Nintendo confirms that the Switch 2 will be backward compatible with the original Switch

Your backlog is safe

We already heard in a previous leak that the Switch 2 would work with Switch 1 games, but we didn't have official confirmation for a little while. Fortunately, we saw Nintendo make a post on X this week stating that, yes, all of your Switch 1 games are going to work on the Switch 2, including both physical and digital games. The company also confirms that the Switch online service will make the jump, too.

A healthier habit than actually vaping

Do you know what powers a disposable vape? Turns out, each one has a tiny lithium-ion battery inside of them. And it's not like they're one-use, either; these batteries can recharged over and over like the ones in your phone. But because the whole vape is designed to be thrown away, these batteries hit the landfill with a ton of potential still locked within them. One person proved their worth by powering an e-bike with 130 vape batteries and managed to get over 20 miles of juice out of them.

Almost makes you wish for a nuclear winter

What's the coolest costume you wore as a kid for Halloween? One child got the full glow up when their father built this impressive Fallout T-45 power armor helmet replica with all of the bells and whistles. It can monitor the internal temperature of the helmet and automatically engage some fans to keep things from getting too stuffy, and it has lights you can activate. The creator is already considering making a second version with a voice converter built within the helmet.

2 Apple may finally let you replace and upgrade parts in your brand new Mac mini M4

And if they don't, people will anyway

The Mac mini M4 has begun landing in people's hands, and some spared no time busting the shell open and delving into the goodies within. People began to gravitate toward one interesting design choice: the SSD wasn't soldered on and could be removed and plugged back in with minimal effort. This is a far cry from Apple's usual tactic of cementing the hardware onto the motherboard. So, what does this mean for Mac minis in terms of repair and upgrades? We're not sure yet, but some people have already built their own enhanced memory modules.

1 This genius created their own AR glasses using a Raspberry Pi

Build your own augmented reality

Finally, we have this seriously impressive project where someone built their own pair of AR glasses that runs off of a Pi. Their first model wasn't too powerful, as the included Pi Zero couldn't really handle websites such as Twitter and YouTube. However, the designer is already planning to upload a new schematic that puts a beefier SBC in the Zero's place so it can perform more system-intensive tasks.