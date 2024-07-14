Key Takeaways Samsung impressed with Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 at Unpacked event.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090 could reach base clock of 2.9 GHz.

Quantum computer researchers achieve cooling colder than outer space.

After the big companies gave us a few weeks to take a break, we were back at it again with more news after Samsung hosted its Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. It gave us an insight as to how the company is moving forward with its devices, from AI to wearables. However, that doesn't mean that nothing else cool happened, and as usual, we at XDA were picking up on the news as it happened. So, here are the top pieces for the last week.

Samsung scores a win with our Editor-in-Chief

Our Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods can be a tough nut to crack. He has seen tech fads rise and fall, products come and go, and whenever a new gadget comes around, he's keen to cast his gaze across it and judge it for what it's worth. This is why it was particularly good news when he jetted over to Paris for Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked and had a great time with the South Korean tech giant's newest flip phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. He particularly liked the camera, which he said was a big upgrade from other foldable phones. So, there you go - these phones get the coveted Rich Seal of Approval.

Nvidia has still got it

You should always take any leaks with a grain of salt, but we couldn't help but get invested in this one. A leaker revealed that the GeForce RTX 5090's base clock will almost hit 2.9 GHz, without the need for any overclocking. That's a great deal more than what Nvidia's current cards can do. And given how the GPU giant is one of the most valuable companies on Earth, the chances of them achieving such a feat are pretty strong.

An awesome piece of history

What's the oldest piece of tech you own? One ex-Microsoft employee showed off their amazing claim to fame by showing off the first ever copy of Windows 95 to come off of the production line. They included a date and time too, in case you want to celebrate the moment Windows 95 entered the world.

2 Microsoft brings back Windows local account conversion guide

The fight continues

Microsoft has had a real fight on its hands when it comes to convincing people not to use Local accounts. A little while ago, we saw the company remove the instructions on how to convert a Microsoft account into a Local one. Sure enough, a few weeks later, the instructions were returned once again. As much as the company wants to rid itself of Local accounts, the people have made their voices heard; they don't want to be forced to make a Microsoft account to use Windows.

But can it run Cyberpunk 2077?

Finally, we have a breakthrough in quantum computing as researchers discover a way to cool a processor past the temperatures of space. Quantum processors require the temperature to be as close to absolute zero - that's zero Kelvin - as possible. Sure enough, scientists found a way to chill a quantum processor down to 100 millikelvins, a good few magnitudes colder than the 2.7 Kelvin you'll find in outer space. With this development, quantum computing has the potential to go further than ever before.