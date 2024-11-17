Key Takeaways Revive Windows 10 Action Center on Windows 11 without an app - a bit of old in the new.

Nvidia discontinues GeForce Experience and introduces superior Nvidia App - an end of an era.

Make the Copilot key useful with the latest Patch Tuesday update - now an actual copilot for you.

Hello, XDA folks! We're back again with another weekly news roundup, just in case you missed some of the big stories from the past few days. And what a doozy this one was; we saw a nitrogen-cooled Raspberry Pi, a historic first for Windows on Arm, and the final days of the GeForce Experience app. So let's hop in and take a look at all the stuff you may not have seen.

A little bit of the old in the new

With Windows 10 losing support in October 2025, people have been migrating to Windows 11. However, the newer operating system is still missing a few creature comforts that Windows 10 has (and even some features). However, people have been finding ways to re-activate some of the buried Windows 10 features in Windows 11, which should make things easier for you if you've recently upgraded. Now, there's a new method for bringing back the Windows 10 Action Center if you're not a fan of 11's.

The end of an Experience

I've spent so much time in GeForce Experience, tweaking my settings to get my games running just right. As such, it's a little saddening to hear that Nvidia has finally closed the door on the legendary app. Fortunately, Nvidia isn't leaving enthusiasts in the dark, as it's being replaced with the far better Nvidia app. Let's hope it lives up to GeForce Experience's legacy.

Make it an actual copilot for you

So, how about the Copilot key? It's a new addition that Microsoft made to keyboards in 2024, with the idea that you can hit it to call up Windows' AI assistant. Back in its early days, Microsoft said it wanted to make Copilot the "next Start menu," which is likely why it introduced a similar key to the Windows one. The thing is, people haven't been all that wild about Copilot and would prefer to change the key to do something else. Well, it seems that Microsoft has listened, as you can now change it to do something a little more useful.

Windows on Arm can't stop winning

While people have been struggling to remove features from Windows 11, those who love the Arm processor architecture have been having an excellent year. We've seen a wave of third-party apps supporting Arm processors, we saw the release of Copilot+ devices (which are better Arm devices than they are AI ones), and now, Microsoft lets you download the Arm64 ISOs from their website. Maybe 2025 will be the year that Windows on Arm really catches on.

Keeping it cool

Finally, we have the latest news in the Raspberry Pi overclocking scene. After Jeff Geerling managed to beat the world record for overclocking his Pi, we've now seen the record change hands again after someone added liquid nitrogen cooling to their board. This managed to get the processor down to a frosty -40C (which is also -40F, funnily enough). Unfortunately, it seems that the Pi can't be pushed to 3.7GHz, else it crashes no matter how cold the board gets - despite this, it's still enough to score a new record.