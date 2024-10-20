Key Takeaways Intel and AMD partner to secure x86 architecture against ARM threats.

Hear that? That's the sound of Halloween rapidly approaching, and with it, a flurry of sales and holidays to round out 2024. But before we get into that hectic time, there's still a moment where we can relax and check out what's going on in the world of tech. As such, if you've been planning your Halloween party instead of keeping up to date with everything going on, here are our top five stories for this week.

The enemy of my enemy is my friend

Starting off with a doozy, it seems that Intel and AMD are getting a little worried about what ARM is doing. The two bitter rivals have teamed up to make it easier than ever for developers to make apps for x86 systems and to help evolve the platform as new threats emerge. As you might expect, a lot of companies that use x86 chips are really happy about the news, and it'll be interesting to see how the pairing will keep the architecture alive in the years to come.

When old school is cool

If I could pick which hill I got to die on, it'd definitely be in a debate on how much cooler Windows looked in the 90s. I don't care about your innovations and aero themes, I just want to go back to 3D Maze screensavers. Fortunately, it seems someone else shares my sentiment, as they used apps to send Windows 11 back to 1995 with this fresh theme.

Maybe a bit too ambitious

Speaking of retro operating systems, someone tried to squeeze Windows 95 onto a Nintendo 3DS using DOSBox. Their original goal was to boot up a music creation program and create a song using the two-screened portable console, but it became quickly apparent that getting Windows 95 to stop crashing all the time was the biggest issue. Even after they got the system booting up, performance was so laughably slow that even drawing in Paint became a massive task.

We're playing with the big cats now

What do you predict will come of Intel's next generation of chips? If you said "Another family of processors named after a strangely specific body of water," you're right on the money. During Lenovo Tech World, the CEO of Intel showed off the new Panther Lake chip and said we should see it arrive sometime in 2025. It seems the company is going all-in on AI, as Panther Lake will have double the NPU power of Lunar Lake...which itself has three times the NPU power of Meteor Lake.

The only thing better than open-source software is when it's combined with open-source hardware. That's why the Ploopy Trackpad is such a cool project; none of the schematics are locked away as a company secret. This inventor has published all the materials you need to get your own PCB made and case 3D-printed, but if all of that sounds like way too much work, you can instead grab a kit and build it yourself. The best bit is, if something breaks, you'll know exactly how to fix it.