This week was a nice cool-off from the wave of Microsoft and Google news that hit over the last two weeks, but that doesn't mean nothing cool happened. This week saw a ton of awesome homemade projects, plus some announcements from the bigger companies. If you didn't have the time to check out the news this week, here's a quick rundown of the most interesting things that happened.

Bringing back nostalgia with a modern twist

Remember love testers? Someone decided to give them a modern-day revamp using a Raspberry Pi, coding the device to look for a galvanic skin response to see if the two people using it are secretly in love with one another. Yeah, it's probably not going to give you scientifically dependable results on how compatible two people are, but hey; the case is really cute, and it's bound to go down well if you have friends who love little gadgets like this one.

4 Someone turned a car reverse camera monitor into a handheld console with the help of Raspberry Pi

Thankfully, it was removed from the car before someone got Doom running on it

With portable gaming PCs taking off, people are finding ways to make their own. Such is the case of this genius who managed to turn those little screens that show the back of your car while you're reversing into a fully-fledged retro powerhouse. Under the hood is a Raspberry Pi, and the designer used 3D-printed parts and custom buttons to make it look and feel like the real deal. And, as it turns out, car reverse monitors make pretty good portable gaming screens.

Don't let the earworms win

If you'd rather not torture your friends with endless requests of "what's the song that goes like," technology can help you out. Previously, your best bet was Shazam, which listens to a tune and tries to identify the song's title. However, YouTube is now throwing its own hand in the ring with a new update to the YouTube Music on Android app. The new feature lets you hum, whistle, or otherwise sing along to the song, and it'll pore through its huge library to find what song is plaguing your mind at the time.

Keep tabs on where your health data goes

Health trackers can be a great way to keep tabs on your vitals, but some people feel uneasy about their closed-source design. It's totally respectable, given how not everyone is keen to trust their health data to a third party. Fortunately, the HealthyPi brings an open-source version of health wearables to the market. The company behind the product has listed all the hardware and code online, so if you're feeling brave, you can make it yourself. However, if you'd rather just buy one, you can back the project right now and secure your own open-source device.

A taste of what's to come from Computex

Source: Acer

It's not long now until Computex will reveal some cool new tech, but Acer just can't wait until then. We can see why; the company has revealed a 3D camera that can record and take photos that can be seen on a 3D monitor. Despite using some really cool tech, the camera comes in at a pretty agreeable price point, releasing in Q3 for $549.