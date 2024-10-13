Key Takeaways Nintendo announces $99 alarm clock with built-in game themes, motion detection

Cyberdeck running off Raspberry Pi developed by Jake Simek - a stronger laptop alternative

Raspberry Pi makes picking the best SD card easier with their own Pi cards.

How's October treating you? With the mercury heading southward, it's time to bust out the sweaters and bring in that crisp fall weather. Fortunately, despite everything cooling down, the news was hot as usual this week, with some really interesting and cool announcements being made. If you missed some of them, don't fret - here are the top five news articles for the past week.

Sometimes to wake up for - literally

Link Image

With so many Switch 2 rumors circling the internet, gamers have been chomping at the bit for a crumb of information about Nintendo's new console. Now, the gaming giant has revealed its brand-new hardware, but it's not quite what people were expecting. This $99 alarm clock comes with some built-in Nintendo game themes, including special alarms and motion detection so it can tell when you're getting out of bed. It can also download new themes from the internet.

Related Retroid Pocket 4 Pro review: The Nintendo Switch-style retro Android handheld to get Retroid's Pocket 4 Pro is a tiny but capable Android handheld that is perfect for mobile gaming and retro emulation

Keep your hardware safe

Sometimes the only way to get the job done is to have a laptop that's tougher than some suitcases. Fortunately, you don't have to pay a premium if you want one, as proven by Jake Simek who created this awesome cyberdeck that runs off of a Raspberry Pi. It's still in the development phases, but it's a fantastic start, and we can't wait to see what Jake does with it next.

Related 7 ways to use rpicam-apps for your Raspberry Pi project Raspberry Pi includes a robust camera software package, rpicam-apps. Here are seven ways you can use it in your projects.

3 Picking out the best SD card for a Raspberry Pi just got a ton easier

Accept no imitations

If you're just getting started with Raspberry Pi projects, it can be tricky to pick out the right SD card for the job. After all, you're not just storing data on it; the card is essentially acting as the boot drive for the entire system. Fortunately, Raspberry Pi has made picking out the perfect SD a lot easier by releasing its own range of Pi cards, so you can be certain that whatever you pick will play nicely with your SBC. Plus, you can get some boards with an OS already loaded on it and save even more hassle.

Related How to clone your Raspberry Pi microSD card to a bigger one or NVMe SSD If you want to upgrade storage on your Raspberry Pi, you can easily clone your microSD card to the larger one or to an NVMe SSD. Here's how.

2 The best Chrome rival just got Windows on Arm support

Another developer joins the Qualcomm Club

Image Credit: The Browser Company

2024 has been an excellent year for people who want to use Windows on an Arm processor. Microsoft has been going all-in on supporting it, and developers have been hard at work making Arm-compatible versions of their apps to take advantage of Qualcomm's infrastructure. Now, Arc Browser has become the latest addition to the Arm lineup, which is excellent news for people who want to try a browser other than Chrome.

Related Arc vs. Google Chrome: Should you switch to the latest web browser? Arc brings a breath of fresh air to the web browser space. But is it good enough to be your primary browser?

Just don't let the cats find out, or it'll all fall apart

Credit: AttoChron

Getting internet into rural areas can be tough - there's a lot to cover with a cable, and cellular data providers won't see much return on an antenna that a handful of people will use daily. Fortunately, there's been a lot of work on figuring out the best way to deliver internet to even the most remote parts of a country. This laser-based design allowed a company to achieve data at speeds of 1.25 gigabits per second from 1.5 miles away via lasers. In ideal conditions, it even reached 10 gigabits. The company states that they're by no means trying to replace fiber optic cables, but for cases where you need to get internet across miles of rural areas, this is the way to go.