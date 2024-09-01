Key Takeaways Unofficial "Super God Mode" app for Windows gets even better at finding hidden links.

With Apple's next event on the horizon, it'll be interesting to see what the company has up its sleeves for its mobile devices. However, that doesn't mean we can't have some exciting news right now. In fact, if you're a Windows on Arm user, you've likely seen the good news already as apps begin appearing on the platform in droves. If you missed out on the news, don't fret; here's a quick rundown of the coolest things that happened this week.

No link is safe from its mighty gaze

Have you heard of "Super God Mode?" I hadn't until this week, but I gave it a go and it's really good. It scours your Windows machine for links to different apps and services and presents them in shortcut form, so you can place them anywhere you please. Want to add a shortcut to the "AppData" folder on your desktop, or assemble links to every Windows troubleshooting app in a folder for quick access? Super God Mode can let you do that.

The latest update makes it even better for finding hidden links on your PC, which makes it really handy for constructing an arsenal of links to pretty much anywhere on your PC. As such, if you've been disappointed by regular God Mode's offering, give this a try.

4 Blackmagic beats Adobe to the punch by launching DaVinci Resolve 19 for Windows on Arm

Blackmagic does what Adobe-don't...A-don't-be...nevermind

Good news: Adobe is taking Windows on Arm seriously, so you'll see more of its suite on the way to Snapdragon processors everywhere in time. Even better news: you don't need to wait for Adobe, because Blackmagic just ported DaVinci Resolve over to Windows on Arm. DaVinci Resolve is a great video editor, and it's free to use, so why not give it a spin?

A two-for-one deal

Image credit: Vivaldi

If that's not enough Arm-based news, how about Vivaldi? The app just got support for Windows on Arm, so if you're a big fan of the browser, now you can surf even faster than before. Even if you're not on Arm, the update brought along some handy features such as a synced tab overview and some handy quality-of-life improvements. Everyone wins.

An interactive AI imagination

Image Credit: GameNGen

It's probably easier to list all of the computers that haven't run Doom yet. For a little while, the AI image generator Stable Diffusion was on that list, but some researchers have changed that. They trained an AI to play lots of games of the FPS classic, then had Stable Diffusion watch that agent play. The end result was a game of Doom where you could interact with the image generator using the mouse and keyboard and Stable Diffusion would "remember" what those inputs meant, from firing a gun to navigating the level. Bar a few visual glitches, stuff like killing demons and taking damage surprisingly works.

Is it too little, too late?

Source: Amazon

Finally, Amazon is planning to enter the LLM AI race with a mode that it's referring to as "Remarkable Alexa." It'll likely get a new name when it releases, but for the time being, Amazon is working on an AI that focuses on summing up large amounts of data into an easily digestible segment to deliver to people. For instance, you could ask Remarkable Alexa for a news digest and it will pull articles from your related interests and sum them up. However, with other companies already firing on all cylinders with LLMs, it may be too little, too late for Amazon.