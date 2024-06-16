Key Takeaways Revive old tech with Raspberry Pi for wireless printing - save money and reduce e-waste.

Windows 95 screensavers almost never made it - history was saved by one person's email.

Arm calls for destruction of Snapdragon chips - intense battle between tech giants continues.

With Apple's WWDC 2024 event now over, the entire XDA team can take a break after weeks of huge announcements by the biggest tech companies in the world. And while there was a lot to talk about from Apple's camp, that doesn't mean that the rest of the world stood still. Amidst the iOS and macOS announcements, we saw someone revive a printer with a Raspberry Pi and Arm declaring that it wants all Snapdragon X Elite laptops destroyed. Regardless of if you skipped WWDC or you saw nothing but Apple news, here's our top five news pieces of the past week.

5 Bring your old unsupported printer back to life using a Raspberry Pi

Don't throw out that busted printer just yet

When tech falls out of support, it becomes a lot trickier to keep it going. The moment it breaks or something goes wrong, you know the only solution you'll get from the company is advice on how to buy a new one. However, someone took the initiative and resurrected their family's printer with a Raspberry Pi. It even allowed wireless printing from any of the family's devices, from computers to mobile devices. The next time something goes wrong with your hardware, why not try giving it a new life with a Raspberry Pi?

4 Microsoft almost shelved some of the best Windows screensavers ever

Almost flushed down the pipes

When you think about Windows 95, what do you think of? If you were around during the heydey of Microsoft products, you'll likely remember the 3D Pinball game, the unforgettable sound effects, and, of course, the iconic screensavers. But did you know that the original plan was to only have one of those screensavers make it into the final product, with the rest being presumably scrapped forever? Fortunately, one person's email stood between the screensavers and Microsoft obscurity, and the rest is history.

Mods can do what Microsoft can't

Microsoft is going all-in on its Copilot+ strategy, but there are still parts of Windows 11 that need some work. If you don't want to wait for the Redmond giant to get around to add the things you want, there's usually an app that can do the job for you. A new mod for Windhawk hit the marketplace that finally lets you use a vertical taskbar and stick it to the side of your screen, just like how you could do in older versions of Windows.

2 Arm says it wants all Snapdragon X Elite laptops destroyed

The battle between Arm and Qualcomm wages on

There's a lot to be excited about the Snapdragon X Elite, but not everyone is happy about it. Arm has been trying to get Qualcomm to stop producing its Snapdragon chips, presumably so it could have all the market for itself. In its latest statement on the matter, Arm claims that it wants Qualcomm to destroy all of its Snapdragon chips. There's an extremely low chance that Qualcomm will actually do that, but it does show what kind of blows these two companies are coming to.

1 WWDC reveals a lot of new features for Apple fans

Apple Intelligence is here

Source: Apple

Finally, we have all the big reveals that arrived during WWDC. We saw iOS 18 features that Android has had for years now, we witnessed iPadOS 18 finally getting a calculator app, the watchOS got some handy fitness upgrades, the new macOS Sequoia lets you mirror your phone, and finally, we saw Apple Intelligence make its debut. Lots to look forward to, and it'll be interesting to see if Apple's AI solution will outperform Microsoft's Copilot+ service.