Key Takeaways Bumble CEO proposes AI-powered clones going on dates, report matches to real-life owners.

Someone installed Windows 11 on a Nintendo Switch, but it doesn't perform well.

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite supports Linux, catering to open-source OS fans.

With all of Google's announcements this week, it's only natural to have missed a few that slipped through the cracks. And even if you paid attention to everything, you may have missed some news that flew under the radar amongst all the hype. Whichever camp you're in, here are the top five news pieces we ran this week.

Speed dating without the awkward cafe meetups

Want to go on dates, but you don't have the time or the energy? The CEO of Bumble imagines a scenario where AI is used to help match people up. At a basic level, she considers an AI-powered "concierge" where people can share their weaknesses and concerns and get advice on how to improve themselves. However, she imagines going one step further and having these concierges take on their owner's personalities and go on automatic dates with other people's assistants. If the simulated date goes well, the bots can report back to their owners and hook them up with a real-life date.

Not quite the PC portable handheld we were hoping

A few Steam Deck alternatives use Windows 11 as the base OS, so why not use a Nintendo Switch? turns out, there are plenty of reasons why you shouldn't do that, with the main one being that the operating system grinds to a crawl on the Switch's hardware. But still, it's cool that it's possible.

A big win for the House of Tux

If you're a big fan of Linux, what do you think your next big PC purchase is going to be? As it turns out, the Snapdragon X Elite may be in your future. While other CPU manufactures are focusing on Windows, Qualcomm is taking the extra steps to ensure its hardware also plays nice with Linux. And given how much of a powerhouse the Snapdragon X Elite seems to be, that's good news for anyone who likes their open-source operating systems.

Why type when you can talk?

Image Credit: OpenAI

This week saw two technology giants take to the stands and announce what they're up to. First up was OpenAI, which showed off its new GPT-4o model. Not only does it work faster than GPT-4, the update also added a conversation feature that allows you to speak with the AI in real-time using your voice. The presenters also showed off some amazing features, such as changing GPT-4o's tone of voice as it speaks and solving quadratic equations written on paper.

1 Google I/O brings a ton of new announcements

Lots of good news for Gemini fans

Source: Google

Finally, we have the cream of the crop. Google I/O happened this week, and while Google had a range of stuff to announce, the star of the show were the enhancements to its AI assistant, Gemini. We saw the new Gemini model "Flash 1.5" which aims to give you a response as quickly as possible, while Gemini 1.5 Pro will help you with your studies using your voice. On top of that, Gemini will help you find the photos you're looking for.

Google is also working on AI-generated images and video after it announced Veo AI and Imagen 3. Plus, Gemini is helping Google Search to keep the company's biggest product ticking over.