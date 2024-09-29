Key Takeaways Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 W adds Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more to Pico 2, boosting capabilities for $19.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 specs leak online - 32GB memory, 600W power draw.

Discord opens door for developers to make games for the platform with microtransaction compatibility.

With October just around the corner, it's time to bust out those sweaters and get ready for a chilly time. However, as the mercury drops, the news is showing no sign of stopping as we see announcement after announcement hit the internet. So, if you've been too busy planning your Halloween parties and didn't keep your eyes on the news, here's all the cool stuff you missed.

Squeeze even more out of your Pico 2

Source: Pimoroni

Jeff Butts arrived on the XDA team not long ago, and he's already supplying us with some great SBC-based content. In this news post, Jeff breaks down the Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 W, and how it can boost the Pico 2's capabilities. Best of all, the Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 W comes in at a highly affordable $19, so it's a solid pick for anyone who loves their Pico boards. Nice find, Jeff!

Get your PSUs ready

If recent leaks surrounding the GeForce RTX 5090 are to be believed, the next generation of Nvidia GPUs is going to be pretty wild. A recent spec leak for the 5090 reveals 32GB of memory and a 600W power draw. It's speculated that you'll need two power cables just to keep it powered up - we're terrified to think about how much it's going to cost.

Related Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series: All of the rumors so far Interested in the new Blackwell GPUs? Here's everything you need to know about them

3 Anyone can now make their own games on Discord to share them with the world

Make money, make games

Image Credit: Discord

Discord Activities are great, but if you're done with the current range, you're limited to Discord itself releasing new ones. And while the company hasn't exactly been releasing a ton of Activities recently, we may see a wave of new ones soon enough. The social media giant has opened the door to allow developers to make their own Activities, from handy tools to fully-fledged games. The company is also adding microtransaction compatibility to allow devs to get paid for their work.

Related I turned Discord into a Google Drive replacement While we don't recommend it, you can pretty easily use Discord as a Google Drive replacement for storing your files.

Better late than never

In the concluding chapter of a bad story, the microcode issue that caused 13th and 14th-generation Intel chip instability has been fixed. The company first stated it'd have a patch out by mid-September, but it managed to squeeze in a fix before October came around. Now that it's fixed, owners of the chip should feel safe that their processor won't slowly begin damaging itself. Given that Intel has been in a real slump in the past month or so, it's about time we saw positive things for the company.

Just a little bit of tinkering, and you've got a stylish Switch Lite

Image Credit: Retro Remake

We round off this week's news with an unofficial Switch Lite mod that replaces its regular screen with an OLED one. The kits are pretty inexpensive, and the process of swapping out the screen doesn't involve damaging the outer shell or performing any soldering. Given that everyone is currently looking forward to the Switch 2, it's nice to see that Nintendo's current hardware is still seeing some love from its fans.