Key Takeaways Make your Raspberry Pi 5 look like a gaming PC with a cool RGB case for retro gaming charm.

Turn your Game Boy into an FM radio with a special cartridge for a fresh take on old hardware.

A talking plant powered by AI can alert you when it needs watering, bringing your green thumb to the next level.

Did you keep up with all the news that happened this week? You'd be forgiven if you didn't; so much news hit the channels this week that it was hard to keep track of everything that happened. Microsoft's new Copilot+ PCs began making the sounds, and people started getting worried over potential privacy concerns with it. But underneath all that news was some legitimately good stuff that got swamped by all the Microsoft news. As such, here are the five best news picks for this week.

5 This fancy case makes your Raspberry Pi 5 look like a gaming PC

Bigger doesn't always mean better

Image Credit: SunFounder

The Raspberry Pi 5 has proven itself as a budget gaming device lately. Sure, it's not powerful enough to handle the seriously big games, but if you just want to play something that isn't graphically demanding, or you're more of a retro gamer at heart, a Raspberry Pi 5 will suit you just fine. So, why not make it look the part with a cool RGB case? It comes with all the accessories you'd expect from a full-sized PC case but tucked into a product you can pick up with one hand.

Related PC airflow guide: How to strategically set up your case fans You'll need to set up proper airflow inside your PC case for optimal cooling. This guide will show you how.

Breathing new life into old hardware

The Game Boy was plenty popular as-is, but imagine how much more it could have been if it could also be turned into an FM radio. That's what the genius Orangeglo did, creating a cartridge that features a radio tuner program on it. To get the Game Boy to tune into radio waves, the cartridge has a built-in antenna to get it hooked up. The best bit is, the cartridge also works on any console compatible with Game Boy cartridges, like the Advance and some modern-day retro consoles.

Related Analogue Pocket review: The best way to play those old Game Boy cartridges, period Unless you want to hit up eBay or secondhand stores, the Analogue Pocket is the best way to play those old games — and maybe do some emulation, too

3 This talking plant uses AI to yell at you when it needs watering

Weed me, Seymour

Image Credit: Matt Reed

Raspberry Pi-based sensors are nothing new, but how about hooking up said sensors to an AI that can put all that data into words? Such is the case of this project that can keep track of how a plant's environment is doing and then tell you what's up with an LLM. You can even ask it specific questions about how it's doing, and if it was too cold last night. After all, they say talking to your plants helps them grow, even more so if the plant can tell you what's wrong exactly.

2 Someone got Windows XP running on a CPU ten years older than itself

Why? Well, why not?

How well do you think a processor can handle an operating system that was released ten years after it? Someone managed to get Windows XP running on an i486 processor, which was never built with XP in mind. Still, the engineer managed to crack open the inner workings of the CPU and figured out how to get Windows XP running on it, despite being woefully under its system requirements.

1 Microsoft announces Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft's next big thing is here

Finally, we get to the big news of the week; Microsoft's keynote presentation. During the event, the company announced Copilot+, the branding it will use for PCs that comply with its AI rules. We then saw Samsung, Asus, and Lenovo reveal their Copilot+ devices for the world to see, and our lucky Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods got to test one for himself. Then it turns out that the Recall feature takes screenshots of your desktop, but it isn't the privacy nightmare some people take it for.