Key Takeaways Microsoft released a new version of Outlook, but the feedback has been mostly negative so far.

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts can now build a creepy portrait that watches people, perfect for Halloween.

A modder discovered that removing Internet Explorer from Windows XP resulted in lots of broken parts.

With the Intel debacle continuing, it's easy to get wrapped up in all of the news surrounding it. However, just as always, little cool things happened between the big bits. So, if you've only had your eyes on Intel's stock over the last few days and haven't been keeping up with the news over the last week, here are the best picks.

Check out the new Outlook...or don't

Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has been working away on a brand new version of Outlook, and now the app is ready for general release. As such, if you've been curious as to what Microsoft has in store for the app, now's a good time to poke your nose in and see what's changed. However, it seems that people aren't too pleased with the revamp - just glance over the comments section for that news post and you'll see a lot of dislike for it. Ah well - it sounded good on paper.

Builder beware, you're in for a scare

Who says Raspberry Pis are boring? Well, nobody does. But if anyone did, this cool Halloween project would have changed that. The project creates a system that detects when someone walks past it and moves the motor-driven eyes to glance at them. And with October just a little ways away, now is the perfect time to collect the components and get tinkering.

SBCs just got a lot beefier

Image Credit: Particle

Speaking of SBCs, Particle has just lifted the veil on its newest product. It's called the Tachyon, and it comes with 5G connectivity, a Wi-Fi 6E antenna, and a ton of ports on it. It's currently at the crowdfunding stage, so if this sounds like something you'd want, be sure to check out the news post for the Kickstarter link.

No llamas were whipped on any specific body parts during this discovery

Digital treasure troves are always a treat to find. If you strike gold, you can find relics of times long since passed, an insight as to how people used the internet and tech as a whole long before it became mainstream. So, imagine the surprise of the owner of the Winamp Skin Museum when he discovered some old skins that had never been documented before. His discovery also led to some hidden media that had been locked away within a Wimamp skin file for decades, such as a photo of four guys around a basketball hoop and an ad for a bowling pin mascot costume.

Explorer no more-r

So here's an interesting premise. If you've ever clicked on a system link in Windows 10 or 11, you've likely been annoyed that it opened in Edge, regardless of what you picked as the default browser. Turns out, this kind of behavior isn't exactly new. Back in the Windows XP era, Microsoft based a lot of its functionality on the Internet Explorer app, to the point where it had to change tracks after legal issues arose.

So, how much of XP depended on Internet Explorer? One modder decided to find out by stripping the app out of the operating system. Turns out, no Internet Explorer means no Media Player, as it depended too heavily on the browser's code to run properly. However, for any parts that did break, the modder tried to repair them using methods that didn't rely on Internet Explorer. Be sure to give the download link in the linked article a try if you want to try this mod for yourself.