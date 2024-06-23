Key Takeaways Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides are free, web-based alternatives to Microsoft 365 ideal for collaboration.

Google Drive offers faster speeds, generous 15GB free space, and advanced image editing tools starting at $2/month.

Craft, Todoist, Slack, and Spark are great replacements for Microsoft apps, offering modern features and user-friendly interfaces.

Although Microsoft offers some of the best productivity and communication apps, they are not for everyone. Besides, these apps require a Microsoft 365 subscription to unlock more features. Fortunately, there is no shortage of alternatives to popular Microsoft apps. You can explore some of the robust tools from Google and other companies to easily replace most built-in Microsoft apps on your laptop.

6 Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides: Microsoft 365 replacement

Robust offering from Google with a focus on real-time collaboration

Google Workspace apps topping the list shouldn’t come as a surprise. Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets are some of the best alternatives to their Microsoft counterparts. First of all, these are web-based solutions and work on all of your devices.

Unlike Microsoft 365 desktop apps, these tools are completely free to use. They support templates, hundreds of add-ons from Google Workspace Marketplace, and a long list of features to craft the perfect document, presentation, or spreadsheet. Real-time collaboration is where these apps truly shine. You can invite your team members with different permissions, share comments, and leave emojis for smooth communication.

As expected, these apps have a seamless integration with other Google apps like Keep, Calendar, Notes, Contacts, Tasks, and Meet. You can’t go wrong with them.

5 Google Drive: OneDrive alternative

The most popular cloud storage service out there

Even though Microsoft has improved its cloud solution by leaps and bounds, slow upload and download speeds remain one of the sore points of OneDrive. Google Drive can be an ideal replacement for your OneDrive Home.

Google offers a generous 15GB of free space to get started. It has native apps on all platforms and a capable web version. Google offers excellent download and upload speeds, a dedicated home page to check your recent files, collaboration tools, and a neat UI wrapped in Material You.

The pricing starts at $2 per month for 100GB. Google One paid plans also unlock advanced image editing tools in Google Photos, priority support, and more. If you are still confused, check our dedicated guide to learn the differences between Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and Nextcloud.

4 Craft: OneNote alternative

An ideal replacement for OneNote and Microsoft Loop