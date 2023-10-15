Key Takeaways Microsoft's Surface devices have had a mixed track record, with some successes and failures due to hardware and software issues.

The Surface RT, Surface Book, Surface Duo, and Surface Pro X all faced challenges that affected their popularity and performance.

Despite these failures, Microsoft has learned from its mistakes, made improvements, and continues to innovate with new Surface products.

Microsoft's Surface devices have a deep heritage in the computing industry. It's introduced a ton of great devices, like the Surface Laptop, Surface Studio, and Surface Pro 8, and revolutionized the tablet and laptop industries. Microsoft wasn't afraid to think differently and come up with new and innovative hardware to stand out from the best laptops that its partners offer.

However, sometimes thinking differently has its risks. Some Surface devices didn't hit as well as others, whether it's because of the hardware or issues with the software. It's time to go back and look through some of the top failed (and top worst) Surface devices of all time.

1 Surface RT

You can't have a list of failed Microsoft Surface devices without mentioning the Surface RT. This was Microsoft's very first Surface, and there were so many lessons the company would learn from it, the most important being software. Compared to other PCs of the time, the device ran a locked-down version of Windows known as Windows RT, which didn't allow you to run classic Windows apps like Photoshop. So, while the hardware itself was solid, people simply couldn't adapt to this new version of Windows.

The hardware itself was better than the Surface Pro, which launched alongside it, since it was slimmer, but people were too accustomed to Windows 8, and while Windows RT looked like Windows 8, it wasn't. It didn't even have a proper Windows Store where people could download apps, which had become standard on tablets like the iPad.

But I am glad Surface RT did exist since it served as a big lesson for Microsoft. Future Surface devices simply ran plain old Windows. Even though Microsoft used a similar idea on the Surface Laptop, with Windows 10 and Windows 11 in S mode, it still gave people the choice to "unlock" to regular Windows easily.

2 Surface Book

The Surface Book released in 2015 and was one of the coolest PCs ever. Taking lessons from the Surface Pro, the Surface Book had a detachable keyboard base, which housed some pretty powerful components, like an Nvidia GeForce 965M GPU. And when you don't need all that power, you could simply detach the screen from the keyboard base and use it as a tablet.

Cool as it was, though, the Surface Book struggled. There was "hot bag syndrome" with the original model, where it would drain the battery while in sleep mode. There also was a lack of modern connectivity on the Surface Book 2 despite the crazy high price for the top-end model (Surface Book 3 would solve this). Not to mention, there were other issues, like things getting stuck in the hinge mechanism and the graphics card not performing correctly.

Despite those issues, the Surface Book went on to live for three generations, but Microsoft killed it off and launched the Surface Laptop Studio in its place, a traditional Windows laptop with a full-forward screen.

3 Surface Duo

Surface Duo was way ahead of its time when it came out in 2020, and it really ended up too good to be true. Though this dual-screen phone held plenty of promise and marked Microsoft's return to the phone market after the death of Windows Phone, it still suffered from many issues that caused its ultimate doom — despite Microsoft giving it two chances.

One of those issues was the price. When it first launched, the Surface Duo cost $1,400. Despite being a phone, this product was priced more like a PC. It even lacked some necessary phone features at the time, like 5G and NFC connectivity.

The other issue was hardware. The original Surface Duo didn't have a rear-facing camera, which made it awkward to use for everyday tasks. The Surface Duo 2 fixed this, but there were still software problems. Though the original Surface Duo ran Android, it was running Android 10, a version behind what other phones had at the time. Microsoft eventually brought Android 11 to the Surface Duo in 2021 and Android 12L to the Surface Duo 2, but it was too late. The company confirmed it will stop shipping updates for the device in 2023.

4 Surface Pro X

The Surface Pro X marked a big departure in the Pro series thanks to its bold, new design, which included slim bezels, a replaceable SSD, and a new Surface Slim Pen that was housed in the keyboard. It was pretty nice, even down to its custom Arm-based Microsoft SQ1 chip. This Surface had so much promise, intended to compete with the best Apple Silicon Macs at the time, but as things tend to go with Surface products, the issue was with the software. Windows 10 just wasn't ready for such an Arm-based chip.

Surface Pro X faced many of the same issues that Windows RT did. While this device was running a full-blown version of Windows, it was running on an Arm-based chip with an underlying layer of Windows called Windows on Arm. This means you technically could only run 32-bit apps that were coded for Arm-based architecture. Other apps ran under emulation but took a huge performance hit.

Thankfully, Windows 11 came around, and so did some fixes for Windows on Arm. The operating system delivered support for 64-bit applications, opening up compatibility for a wider library of apps. Microsoft even has a developer kit now for those who want to code apps for Windows on Arm, showing it has learned from this Surface failure. In fact, Microsoft is so confident with Windows on Arm, that it now offers an Arm-based variant of the Surface Pro 9, bringing the technology to a more mainstream audience.

5 Surface Neo

Source: Microsoft

Finally, there's the Surface that never saw the light of day. The Surface Neo PC was revealed in 2019 and was intended to usher in a new era of computing at Microsoft. Instead of having one screen, your Surface would have two — similar to the Surface Duo. You'd also be able to use a Bluetooth keyboard and prop it on the screen, should you want a more traditional computing experience. It had everyone shocked when it was announced, but unfortunately, it never took off.

The reason for the failure had a lot to do with the time that Surface Neo was announced. If you remember, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the next year. While Microsoft was working on Windows 10X, which was optimized for dual screens but didn't have support for things like desktop applications, development faded, and the company shifted back to modern versions of Windows, and the OS became Windows 11. Intel's Lakefield chips, which powered Neo, were also canceled, leaving Microsoft no choice but to ditch the product. All wasn't lost, though, and the spit of Neo lives on in dual-screen Windows products like the Yoga Book 9i.

. . . The list could go on

Even though I've highlighted five Surface devices that have failed, there's still some more that others might want to add to the list. The original Surface Laptop might be one since iFixit famously called it a "glue-filled monstrosity" due to the Alcantara keyboard deck. The point is, as Surface continues to evolve, there will be some missteps along the way. And with Panos Panay no longer in charge of Surface at Microsoft, who knows where Surface could go next.