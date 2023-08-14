Contrary to popular belief, Samsung DeX is no longer limited to helping you with just simple tasks like texting, copy-pasting text, managing files, etc. It's great at those too, but I've been trying to unlock new ways of using it, and it's honestly been a great experience so far. I still don't think it's the biggest reason to go buy a Galaxy flagship (there are plenty of other compelling reasons to pick one), but it's also far from the disappointing platform it used to be. It's the best way to turn your phone into a PC, and here are some of my favorite use cases for DeX, which prove that it's indeed powerful enough to drive a big-screen experience.

1 DeX is great for gaming

My unrestricted access to a PlayStation 5 and a decently-specced gaming PC keeps me away from smartphone gaming due to limited screen real estate. But there are a few Android games that I keep coming back to, and being able to carry them to a large screen with DeX is a convenience I didn't know I needed. Switching from my Galaxy S23's small display to a relatively big gaming monitor is a huge step up, and I love how effortless it is to establish a DeX connection for gaming. I hook up my phone to a monitor with a USB-C to an HDMI adapter and pair my PlayStation 5's DualSense controller with just a tap of a button. All this takes less than a minute, meaning there are no boot times or other waiting times involved.

2 My preferred way to edit photos

As someone who takes a lot of photos — mostly product shots — and edits them on a smartphone, the DeX has really been an awesome tool. It allows me to carry Snapseed and the mobile version of Lightroom to a bigger screen, both of which I use a lot on a regular basis. Sure, I can always get an arguably better photo editing tool on Mac for edits, but I've been using these two free tools for years now, and they're enough to produce some solid results for me. They both support DeX mode with full mouse functionality, making it that much easier to edit images. Not to mention, having a bigger screen also makes it easier to select the edited photos and send them to the cloud, as opposed to scrolling and fiddling on a relatively-small display.

3 Great for streaming content

Connecting Samsung DeX wirelessly to a hotel TV

I've also been using DeX to stream content a lot lately when I am away from my home entertainment setup. This is what I used to run Plex and access the media files stored in my local server and on my phone during two of my recent trips. One of the hotels had a DeX-supported Samsung TV with Miracast, while I had to connect to the other one via a USB-C to HDMI cable. Using this also allowed me to stream content on my more stable 5G connection over the spotty hotel Wi-Fi. In fact, I find it more convenient to use DeX even at home when I don't feel like turning on the TV or my PC and waiting for them to boot for a quick video or two.

4 Work and productivity powerhouse

It goes without saying that DeX is a remarkably reliable platform for work and productivity as well. If, like me, your work is mostly web-first, then you'll have a great time using DeX for your day-to-day tasks. Opening and using multiple productivity apps is a breeze on the DeX interface, and it even allows you to switch between them rather effortlessly. I'd also like to add that my Galaxy S23 with 8GB of RAM performs surprisingly well to handle a dozen Chrome tabs alongside a communication app like Slack at any given point. Your mileage may vary based on which DeX-supported device you're using, though. Microsoft's Office suite works very well on DeX thanks to Samsung's collaboration, but I'd say even Google alternatives like Google Docs, etc., will work just fine.

5 A bigger screen for my compact phone

I never looked back after switching to a compact phone, but I do miss having a bigger display at times. Revisiting photos and videos from my recent trips, for instance, is better on a bigger display. While there are some excellent foldable phones that offer a large, tablet-like screen size, it's not going to compare to a monitor or TV. Similarly, I also toss the PDFs and Word documents on the bigger screen, making them easier to read or review. There are a ton of other Android apps that are better viewed on a large screen, and I love having DeX around for those. The fact that Samsung has made it so much easier to establish a DeX connection now is what makes me want to use it more than ever. A USB-C to HDMI cable is all you need to turn your Galaxy phone into a capable PC.

Samsung DeX is more capable than you think

Those are some of my favorite Samsung DeX use cases today. I'll continue experimenting to see if I can find more applications for DeX, but I am pretty satisfied with the current list. Keep in mind that it's not about using DeX as a replacement for your PC. I'd say it's more about using it as an alternative that can help out in a pinch if/when you're away from your PC. I've been using DeX for long enough to call it a must-have for my usage, but you may need some time to get used to it or include it in your daily lives. Modern flagship phones are way more powerful than you think, and it's features like these that allow you to unlock the untapped potential.

I highly recommend stopping by my collection of the best Samsung DeX accessories, in which I've highlighted some of my favorite things to pair and make the most of my DeX experience. All you really need for DeX is a supported Galaxy phone, a monitor, and a USB-C to HDMI cable, but it doesn't hurt to pick up a few more accessories to improve your overall experience. DeX, as I mentioned earlier, is really not the biggest reason to buy a Galaxy flagship in 2023, but it's definitely something you should be using to get a glimpse into the future of computing if you have or are planning to buy a Galaxy phone or a tablet. I'll leave links to buy some of the best devices below that you can check out if you're interested.