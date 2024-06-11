After months of rumors and speculations, Apple officially unveiled iOS 18 at WWDC 2024. The beta OS is already available to try on eligible devices. While features like home screen customization options and Apple Intelligence dominated the presentation slides, Apple quietly included several handy add-ons to improve your day-to-day experience with your iPhone. Let’s talk about the top hidden iOS 18 features and changes that Apple didn't actually mention on stage.

15 Redesigned Settings and iCloud menus

The default Settings menu received a much-awaited overhaul with iOS 18. Now, it no longer showcases a long list of system and third-party apps at the bottom. All of them have been tucked under the Apps menu for a cleaner layout.

The main menus also now showcase a small description at the top. For example, when you open the General menu, the system describes what you can expect to find. "Manage your overall setup and preferences for iPhone, such as software updates, device language, CarPlay, AirDrop, and more." You can find the same type of summary in Accessibility, Privacy & Security, and other sections.

The iCloud menu also went through a redesign. It now shows your storage breakdown, number of photos, Drive files, password entries, Notes, and Messages stored on the iCloud platform.

14 Smart dialer

iOS 18 finally brings a smart dialer to find your contacts easily. It’s a T9 (Text on 9 keys) dialer that Android users have had for ages. It allows you to type a contact’s name via the number pad. For example, if you want to call up Mihir, simply type 64447. The system will predict your contact’s name correctly and will show a suggestion at the top. Simply tap on it to confirm the full mobile number and hit the call button.

13 Search call history with optimized interactions

The Phone app has also received two quality-of-life improvements.

The Recents page has a call icon beside each entry now. Thankfully, you'll need to intentionally select a number in order to place a call from within this screen, meaning that you won’t trigger those embarrassing calls due to accidental taps.

You can also finally search your call history now, to save yourself from continuous scrolling.

12 Collapsible sections and highlighter in Notes

The Notes app got several productivity add-ons. You can now create headings within a note, and turn them into collapsible sections. There is also a highlighter tool that offers five color options to choose from: purple, pink, orange, mint-green, and blue. This will easily make your text stand out in a long paragraph.

11 Flashlight beam width control

Although it’s a rare use case, you can change the flashlight width from the Dynamic Island. When you turn on the flashlight, long-tap on the Dynamic Island and slide your fingers to change the beam width.

10 Power button shortcut

Thanks to a virtual power button in the Control Center, you no longer need to memorize awkward key combinations in order to trigger the power menu and shut down your phone. You can simply swipe down from the top-right corner and tap the power button. The add-on can also come in handy if your iPhone’s power or volume button breaks down.

9 Reminders in Calendar

You can finally see your upcoming reminders, along with events, right in the Calendar app. When you create a new task with a due date, the same appears in the Calendar app. You can even edit a reminder, delete it, and complete it from within the Calendar app.

8 Monthly view in Calendar

Having a detailed monthly view is such a basic functionality that was missing from the iOS Calendar app. From now on, you can simply zoom into the yearly view and check an updated monthly view in action. From within the monthly view, you can now zoom in further as you wish for more visible details.

7 New Attachment menu with audio recording in Notes

When you compose or edit a note in the Notes app, a new attachment menu should appear at the bottom. You can tap it to insert a file, photo, video, scan documents, or scan text. There is also another option to record and insert an audio file inside a note.

If you have an iPhone 12 or later, you can generate live audio transcriptions here from an audio file. It’s a useful feature for anyone attending lectures and seminars.

6 Support for math equations and recent notes

Notes app gets another two add-ons to make it a productivity powerhouse. You can simply enter a math expression and type = at the end to generate results in real time. Whether you want to calculate quick travel expenses, track monthly subscription charges, or split a dinner bill, just type the equation in the Notes app and get an answer without having to exit Notes to use the Calculator app.

The Notes app also tracks your recent notes and lets you switch between them from the top menu. Tap the three-dot menu at the top, select Recent Notes, and check out your previous notes.

5 Rainbow color effect for clock on the lock screen

The lock screen received major customization features in the previous iOS 17 update. iOS 18 takes the entire experience ahead with a couple of new additions. You can now apply a rainbow color effect to the lock screen clock. But unlike other shades, the color effect doesn’t extend to lock screen widgets.

4 Customize lock screen toggles

Your iPhone lock screen gets another customization tweak with the quick toggles. They are no longer limited to Flashlight and Camera. You can head to the lock screen customization menu, remove the current toggle, and add a new one.

You can open a specific app, such as a calculator, alarm, QR code, Apple TV remote, a bunch of accessibility shortcuts, airplane mode, tap to cash (Wallet), and more. The company has also opened up APIs for third-party developers. It will be up to developers to add support for lock screen toggles.

For instance, you could create a new task in Todoist, a new note in OneNote, or access a Spotify playlist right from the lock screen toggles.

3 Journal widgets for the home and lock screen

Apple introduced a new Journal app with the iOS 17 update last year. iOS 18 brings much-needed improvements to the Journal app on iPhone. It now supports three home screen and six lock screen widgets to conveniently create new entries, glance over prompts, register state of mind, and check your streaks quickly.

2 Customize the Photos app like a pro

Photos app received a major redesign in the iOS 18 update. It shows your recent photos at the top and other categories like Recent Days, People & Pets, Pinned Collections, Memories, Trips, Albums, Media Types, and more below.

You can scroll to the bottom and tap Customize to disable/enable and reorder all the relevant sections per your preferences.

1 Limit battery charge

iPhone 15 users can already limit their device charge to 80%. With iOS 18, you have multiple options to limit the charge, such as 85%, 90%, or 95% now.

Explore the exciting new facets of iOS 18

As you can see from the list above, Apple didn’t just include customization tweaks and AI enhancements in iOS 18. There were many delightful changes, with upgrades to default apps like Notes, Calendar, Phone, Journey, and the Settings menu. Even the lock screen received welcome changes to elevate your iOS setup.

Apart from iOS 18, Apple also announced the iPadOS 18, which has a new calculator app, smart scripts, and more.