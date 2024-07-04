Key Takeaways Google Drive is the most popular cloud storage solution with a Material You makeover, real-time collaboration, and 15GB free space.

Dropbox offers feature-rich PDF editing, DocSend, Sign, Backup, and Capture tools, with 2GB free space and paid plans starting at $12 per month.

Proton Drive is a privacy-focused, Swiss-based alternative with encrypted storage, themes, and a 5GB free plan, with additional services available for a monthly fee.

Microsoft OneDrive remains an integral part of the Windows ecosystem. While the software giant has improved OneDrive with a UI makeover and new features, the usual quirks remain more or less the same. The upload and download speeds feel slow at times, and the media organization also leaves a lot to desire. If you are looking for something that prioritizes speed, privacy, collaboration, and customization, you have come to the right place.

Whether you are a power user, team player, or a privacy advocate, there is a cloud storage solution waiting for you beyond the familiar blue cloud icon on your laptop. Let’s glance over the top OneDrive alternatives in detail.

7 Google Drive

Undisputed leader in the cloud storage market

It probably doesn't come as a surprise to see Google Drive at the top of an article discussing OneDrive alternatives. Thanks to its neat integration with Google apps and services, Google Drive remains the most popular cloud storage solution out there.

Google Drive received a much-needed Material You makeover for the web and mobile apps. It also has a neat Home view where you can check suggested files, filter them, or use the search bar at the top to find your files quickly. As for organization, you can create folders, upload relevant local folders and files from a computer, and even color code them for better differentiation.

Real-time collaboration and integration with Google Workspace remain two of the biggest USPs of Google Drive. Since most users already have a Google account, you won’t have a hard time sharing files with others.

Google offers 15GB of free space with Drive. It’s divided between Drive files, Google Photos, and Gmail messages. Once you fill it up, you can upgrade to one of the Google One plans. The pricing starts at $2 per month for 100GB. The paid plan also comes with premium Google Photos editing features that are much better than OneDrive’s default media editor. You can also purchase Google Gemini Advanced at $20 per month and get 2TB of Google Drive space included with all the AI goodies. Except for Linux, Google Drive has native apps on all the platforms.

6 Dropbox

Offers all OneDrive features and more