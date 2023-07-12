Although we've shared plenty of amazing Prime Day deals over the last two days, only a few stand out and catch the attention of the keen-eyed tech connoisseurs enjoying our coverage. If you're curious about the most popular deals among XDA readers and are itching to get in on the action, you've come to the right place. Here are 10 Prime Day deals our readers loved the most, and you can still grab them for a limited time.

Lexar Play 1TB microSD Card

This massive 1TB microSD card from Lexar is available at a flat 52% discount on Prime Day, bringing its price down from $130 to just $63. That's a great price for a microSD card offering that much storage, and you should grab it right away for your handheld gaming console or smartphone.

The microSD card is a great accessory for the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, or ROG Ally. It offers A2-rated performance, meaning that it's just right for most applications, and supports peak read speeds of 150MB/s, so you should face any issues using it with your favorite console. However, it may not be the fastest option for professionals.

Lexar PLAY microSDXC UHS-I Micro SD Memory Card $63 $130 Save $67 This 1TB card is the perfect accessory for your Steam Deck, Switch, or ROG Ally. It can also be used in cameras, tablets, and pretty much any other device that has a microSD card slot. $63 at Amazon

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD

If you're a PC gamer looking for more storage for your expansive Steam library, you can't go wrong with this 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD from Samsung. It usually retails for $290, but you can buy it at a 55% discount for just $130 with this Prime Day deal. The Samsung 990 Pro series SSD boasts peak read speeds of up to 7,450MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,900MB/s, which is great for both gaming and professional tasks.

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD is also pretty reliable thanks to Samsung's Magician Software, which can check the drive's status in real time to ensure it's running optimally. So you don't have to worry about accidentally losing your data due to a malfunction. If you don't need 2TB of storage or don't want to spend over $100, the 1TB variant of the Samsung 990 Pro with a heat sink is also available at a 33% discount, and you can grab it for $40 off its retail price.

Samsung 990 PRO SSD 2TB $130 $290 Save $160 Samsung's 990 Pro is one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 M.2 drives you'll be able to buy. It's expensive, but with 2TB of capacity and speeds of up to 7,450MB/s, this is going to transform your PC into a monster. $130 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7

The Odyssey Neo G7 is one of the best gaming monitors on the market, featuring a 43-inch 4K Quantum Mini LED display with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR600 support. It usually retails for an eye-watering $1,000, but it's half-off with this limited-time Prime Day deal. That's a bargain for all the features on offer, including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support for enhanced gaming performance and Tizen OS support, which unlocks Smart TV capabilities.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 also lets you connect to popular game streaming services through Samsung's Gaming Hub, making it a great choice for those who don't own a PC but still want to enjoy AAA games from the comfort of their home. Grab the Odyssey Neo G7 for $500 from the link below before stock runs out.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 $500 $1000 Save $500 The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 for 2023 is a large 43-inch gaming monitor with 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also runs Tizen, so it has the same apps as a Samsung smart TV. $500 at Amazon

Anker PowerCore 26K with 65W USB-C Charger

This fantastic combo deal from Anker nets you a massive power bank with a 25,600mAh battery and a 65W fast-charging brick to keep all your devices juiced up wherever you go. That's an absolute steal at $105, and you should grab it right away by following the link below.

The Anker PowerCore 26K is a powerful portable battery featuring two full-sized USB ports and two USB-C ports to help you charge up to four devices simultaneously. You can use the 65W power brick that comes with it to top it up in a jiffy or charge your smartphone or laptop at blazing-fast speeds. You also get a long USB-C to USB-C cable in this combo as a cherry on top.

Anker 747 Power Bank $105 $180 Save $75 Grab this combo deal on a 25,600mAh power bank and a 65W charging brick from Anker and keep your devices juiced up on the go at an attractive price. $105 at Amazon

Acer Predator GM7000 4TB NVMe SSD

If you're looking for expandable storage for your gaming PC and the 2TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD just doesn't cut it, you should grab this massive 4TB drive from Acer. It seems to be a hit among XDA readers as it's available at an 11% discount for Prime Day, which brings its price down to $250.

Like the Samsung 990 Pro, the Acer Predator GM7000 is a PCIe Gen4 SSD that offers sequential read and write speeds up to 7,400MB/s and 6,300MB/s. It also features a customized heat spreader for improved heat dissipation and a PMU power management unit to conserve energy. The SSD is backed by a 5-year limited warranty to ensure peace of mind.

Source: Acer Acer Predator GM7000 4TB $250 $280 Save $30 The Acer Predator GM7000 is a rapid PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with transfer speeds of up to 7,400MB/s. To make the most of this bandwidth, 4TB of space is available for an OS, games, apps, data, and more. $250 at Amazon

Google Pixel 6a

This deal on the Google Pixel 6a is, by far, the best smartphone deal on Prime Day. If you haven't grabbed it yet, you should hurry up before the deal expires. The Pixel 6a is one of the best mid-range smartphones of the year at full price, and it's down to just $250 on Prime Day. For that price, you're getting a fantastic phone with Google's in-house flagship Tensor chipset, the beloved Pixel software experience, and an excellent set of cameras.

While the Pixel 6a isn't the latest mid-ranger from Google, it's still a great buy for $250, and you should grab one as soon as possible. However, if you want the latest hardware, you might want to consider the Pixel 7a, which is also available at a $50 discount on Prime Day.

Google Pixel 6a $250 $350 Save $100 The Pixel 6a is a great budget smartphone that will serve you well for many years to come. It packs a powerful set of cameras, Google's in-house Tensor chip, and a couple of other interesting features for around $300 right now. $250 at Amazon

Anker 737 PowerCore 24K

The Anker 737 PowerCore 24K is one of the best portable battery packs from Anker, featuring a 24,000mAh battery three USB ports, a smart digital display, and up to 140W output. It's a great option for those who work on the go and want a powerful battery pack that can keep their laptop, smartphone, and other devices juiced up.

The Anker 737 PowerCore 24K usually retails for around $150, but you can snag it for just $100 with this Prime Day deal. However, if you don't want 140W output and just want a power bank for your smartphone or tablet, you'd be better off with the PowerCore 26K and charging brick combo mentioned above.

Anker 737 $100 $150 Save $50 If you're often on the go and want a reliable fast charging power bank with a massive battery, you can't go wrong with this 24,000mAh Anker 737 power bank. $100 at Amazon

Jsaux Steam Deck Dock

Steam Deck owners rejoice! One of the most popular third-party docks for the handheld console is available at a 20% discount on Prime Day, bringing it down to just $32. The portable docking station features a wide array of ports, including an HDMI 2.0 port for 4K 60Hz video output, a Gigabit Ethernet port, three USB-A 3.0 ports, and a 100W USB-C charging port with pass-through charging support.

This particular model from Jsaux is one of our favorite Steam Deck docks currently on the market, and it's definitely worth buying for $32. If you don't own one already, you should grab it by following the link below before the offer expires.

Source: JSAUX JSAUX Steam Deck Dock $32 $40 Save $8 If you're looking for something more affordable, JSAUX's Steam Deck dock gives you multiple USB outputs, an HDMI port, Ethernet, and full-speed charging support for your console. For our money, it's probably the best affordable Steam Deck Dock you can get. $32 at Amazon

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSD Card

If the 1TB microSD card from Lexar isn't fast enough for your needs, you should grab this one from SanDisk. It's also available at a 68% discount on Prime Day, bringing it down to just $96. The microSD card supports peak read speeds of up to 190MB/s, so it's perfect for applications where you want fast read and write speeds, like when recording 4K footage on a camera.

The SanDisk Extreme microSD card is also rated A2 for fast loading an in-app performance, so you shouldn't face any issues if you choose to use it with your favorite handheld console. If you don't need 1TB of storage, you have the option to go with the 512GB model for $40 or the 256GB variant for just $23.

Source: SanDisk





SanDisk 1TB microSDXC-Card $96 $300 Save $204 The SanDisk 1TB microSDXC card gives you up to 1TB of additional storage capacity on any device with a microSDXC card reader. $96 at Amazon

Baseus Power Bank

If the Anker power banks mentioned above are a bit outside your budget and you want a high-capacity model that also offers fast charging support at a reasonable price, you should consider this 20,000mAh model from Baseus. It features two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, a built-in LED display, and a peak output of 65W.

The Baseus power bank retails for $80, but you can follow the link below to get a 40% discount before the Prime Day deal expires. Amazon also has an additional 5% off coupon available on the power bank, which will bring its price down to around $45 on checkout.

Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bank $48 $80 Save $32 This particular power bank from Baseus comes with a massive 20,000mAh battery inside, and it comes with a bunch of output ports too. It also features a numerical LED charger indicator to tell you the battery status. $48 at Amazon

Act fast and get these amazing Prime Day deals

Those were the top 10 Prime Day deals, according to XDA readers like yourself. If you're yet to bag one of these promotions, you should hurry up. Today is the last day to snag these Prime Day deals, and the clock is ticking. Don't wait till the last hour, or these products might run out of stock. The offers on the Lexar microSD card, Samsung Odyssey Neo G7, and the Jsaux Steam Deck Dock are especially hard to miss, making them my favorite picks out of the lot.