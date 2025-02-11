Windows is a popular OS for a reason — the versatility and range of built-in features it provides for users. However, you might often feel it lacks troubleshooting or system monitoring tools required to fix your system issues. That’s where SysInternals tools come into play. It’s a collection of powerful tools developed by the team at Microsoft for power users, IT professionals, or anyone who likes to have more control over their system. Many of these tools offer deep insights into your system, from advanced process monitoring to network activity to managing startup programs and more. While Windows does have tools like Task Manager or Event Viewer, the SysInternals tools are more advanced and better in many ways.

SystInternals is bundled with more than 70 options, but here are the nine that are so useful that I would like them to be included in Windows by default.

9 Process Explorer (procexp.exe)

See what’s really running on your system.