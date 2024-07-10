Key Takeaways Topton's colorful mini PC, resembling a USB desk fan, packs a punch with a Ryzen CPU and up to 64GB RAM.

Despite its tiny size, the Topton RGB Color Mini PC comes with a variety of ports for all your peripherals.

Available on AliExpress at discounted prices, this mini PC is a great option for those in need of a compact powerhouse.

How small can a mini PC get before it's too small? If you said "No such thing as 'too small'," then you're in the right place. A company has released a PC that could easily be mistaken as a USB desk fan, complete with colorful lights. And the best bit is that its specs are nothing to sniff at for a PC of this size.

Topton's newest product is a mini PC that fits in your hand

Image Credit: Topton

This colorful PC is called the Topton RGB Color Mini PC, and it looks more like a desk fan than a computer. However, the ports on the side give away its true nature; it has a USB 4, two USB 3.2, two USB 2.0, a 2.5g mesh, Ethernet, DP, and an HDMI port. As such, this is a tiny beast that can handle all the peripherals you can throw at it.

Don't let the tiny case of the Topton RGB Color Mini PC fool you; it has some nice hardware behind it. For the CPU, you can choose between a Ryzen 7 7840HS, a Ryzen 7 8845HS, or a Ryzen 9 6900HX. There are plenty of options you can pick from for the memory and storage, going up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM or up to a 2TB SSD. If you're feeling brave, you can order a device with no RAM or storage so you can add your own instead.

If you're interested in your own, you can grab one from AliExpress. At the time of writing, the little computer is undergoing a 36% sale, meaning you can get the system with no storage for $329.04, and the full works for $766.80. And if you're not convinced, you can check out how our editor, João Carrasqueira, can never go back after using mini PCs.