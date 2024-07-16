This article is sponsored by TORRAS. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of XDA editorial staff.

In order to celebrate Amazon Prime members, Prime Day exists as an opportunity to make the most of some huge savings from a wide range of different retailers as long as you have an Amazon Prime account.

This year, Prime Day will run from the 16th to the 17th of July, and will no doubt feature a wide range of savings and discounts on just about every type of product that you can find on Amazon. This includes the range of TORRAS Ostand 360 phone cases that are extremely popular.

What is TORRAS?

Originally founded in 2012, it should come as no surprise that TORRAS has since evolved into an innovative and high-quality brand for electronics, technology, and gadgets. The company has been ranked number one in Amazon Japan, Germany, and the UK, garnered over 1,300 patents, and won over 40 international awards.

All in all, TORRAS has succeeded in bringing high-quality technology to millions upon millions of people all across the globe, with products ranging from bladeless neck air conditioners to phone cases and stands.

The TORRAS Ostand 360 Case

Which is where the TORRAS Ostand 360 comes in. This series of phone cases is an absolute must if you want to not only keep your phone safe, but also get the absolute most out of it as well, and all while looking great at the same time.

Let the TORRAS Ostand 360 keep your phone safer than ever

TORRAS

Most phone cases protect your phone. That’s the whole point of putting one on in the first place. But while that may be the case, that doesn’t mean that all phone cases are created equal. Some are simply more protective than others.

The TORRAS Ostand 360, for instance, is tested to be able to withstand drops that even exceed military standards. This is because the case is capable of absorbing as much as 98% of the force from impact, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max model and iPhone 15 series featuring an all-around airbag buffer, four additional X-SHOCK airbags at the corners, and a 1.5mm raised edge in order to protect the screen itself.

One user even dropped their phone from a plane flying at 1700 feet, only for the phone to survive the fall without so much as a scratch on it.

A minimalist design that looks great

Typically, you’d imagine that this sort of protection would come at a price. Bulky bevels, thick plastic, a cumbersome design. Yet the TORRAS Ostand 360 has none of this. The case’s design has a slim profile that makes it easy to fit into even the tightest of pockets and feels great in the hand.

The back of the case is made from polycarbonate and the protective edges are made of a flexible rubber that is not only smooth but also provides excellent grip for holding your phone.

The overall design of the case is also minimalist, focusing more on practical features and protective rubber as opposed to gaudy or unnecessary decoration.

Powerful magnets for peace of mind

TORRAS

One key component of this design is the magnet ring built into the back of the case. The case is designed so that the magnets integrate seamlessly with Apple’s MagSafe products, which means that you can effortlessly make the most of wireless charging and other accessories.

This magnet ring is comprised of 32 enhanced magnets with more than enough strength to ensure that your phone can be attached magnetically and securely to any car mount, charger, wallet, power bank, or even your fridge if you wanted.

These magnets are noticeably more powerful than other alternatives due to the industry-leading Halbach technology that TORRAS employs, meaning that you don’t have to worry about your phone ever detaching when you don’t want it to.

A super-practical phone stand that isn’t bulky

What really sets the TORRAS Ostand 360 apart from other magnetic phone cases, however, is that the ring in the case can also be rotated and clicked out to function as a kickstand. The way this works precisely is a little different between the Ostand Spin and Ostand Rotatable, but both have been tested to be capable of undergoing 30,000 opens and closes, so there’s no risk of the ring snapping or breaking.

While this pop-out ring lets you easily prop up your phone, you can also use it to make the phone easier to hold with one hand, attach your phone to the top of your laptop screen, and with the Ostand Spin, you can even use it like a fidget toy by spinning the ring under your finger.

Compatible with a wide range of phones

The TORRAS Ostand 360 comes with a couple of different versions to support some of the most popular phones such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung S24 Ultra. TORRAS also has cases for older phones, and while they may not have all of the features that the TORRAS Ostand 360 does, there is still plenty to look forward to with these cases, such as military-grade protection and a consistently minimalist design.

The Ostand 360 Spin vs Ostand 360 Rotatable, which is best for you?

TORRAS

When it comes to the TORRAS Ostand 360 series, there are two main versions that may initially seem quite similar but are crucially different, being the Ostand 360 Spin and the Ostand 360 Rotatable.

Both of these phone cases come with all of the elements of the TORRAS Ostand 360 which make the phone case great, such as military-grade protection, a minimalist design, and a magnetic ring on the back of the case. Both phone cases also pop out to function as a kickstand, but the two cases differ in rotation patterns, support angles, and rotating angles.

With the Ostand 360 Spin, you get four spring-loaded positions that you can feel as you rotate the ring, which clicks into place at each of these positions. When you click the ring out, you can spin it to these four points, with the vertical points being better for working or taking selfies, and the horizontal points being better for gaming or watching videos.

The Ostand 360 Rotatable, on the other hand, can be rotated freely around the case. This allows you to rotate the ring to fit whatever need you could possibly imagine but is slightly more prone to movement since it isn’t locked in place.

Ultimately, the right option for your needs comes down to your personal preferences, as both Ostand 360 cases come with the built-in safety of extremely powerful magnets, a slim, timeless design, and the ability to be used as a stand whenever you need it.

Save during Prime Day

To celebrate Prime Day, TORRAS is offering up an impressive 15% off discount on their products on Amazon. This will run for the duration of Prime Day from the 16th of July to the 17th, which means that if you’ve been considering picking up a new phone case, then this is the perfect time to do so.

Make the most of Prime Day

As you can see, the TORRAS Ostand 360 phone cases have a lot to offer, from impressive protection to incredible functionality. If your phone case is a little old, or you’re still using the case that came with your phone, then now might be the time to consider swapping over to something a little more secure and a lot more practical, especially when you consider how much you could save by doing so as a part of Prime Day.