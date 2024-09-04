Toshiba C350 43-inch 4K LED TV Get it while you still can $170 $280 Save $110 If you're looking for a feature-packed and cheap TV, this is going to be the one. Just be sure to get it while it's on sale because this deal won't last long. $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

You really can't go wrong with this TV. Not only does it come in at a great price, but it also offers a wealth of great features. And while we've seen plenty of TVs at this price, most of them don't quite hit the mark, with display resolutions coming in at 1080p. That's where this Toshiba model that's on sale is different, with a crispy 4K panel that's sure to delight whenever you watch your favorite shows, movies, or even when playing games.

Overall, this TV is an absolute gem thanks to its recent price drop. The promotion knocks $110 off, with the price coming in at just $169.99 for a limited time. You can buy this TV on Amazon and Best Buy, but we recommend you be quick, because this discount won't be around for long.

What's great about this Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV?

There's a lot to love about this TV, with the 43-inch Toshiba C350 series providing plenty of great features. You're going to get fantastic video quality with a 4K panel that supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10. And the TV also has Toshiba's Regza Engine 4K that helps deliver fantastic image quality using the TV's LCD panel.

With Fire TV, you'll have access to some of the most popular streaming apps, like Netflix, Max, and Disney+, along with live TV channels that are available for free. And for those that love to game, this TV has a special low latency mode that will enhance the experience when you have your favorite console or PC connected.

For the most part, you can't go wrong with this TV. Not only do you get great picture quality, but Fire TV also provides a great smart TV experience that's only going to get better with updates. Best of all is the price, which is now just $169.99 for a limited time. So, get it while you can.