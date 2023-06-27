Source Toshiba X300 14TB $283 $505 Save $222 A massive 14TB HDD that's optimized for use with gaming PCs and high-end desktop workstations. The drive is 44% off for a limited time. $283 at Amazon

If you've been looking to upgrade the storage in your PC, chances are you've probably done a little research and found that SSDs are the way to go. This is a great option for a primary drive, but if you're looking to go big for storage, you won't find many great affordable options if you're looking to grab an SSD drive that's over 4TB. That's when going with a traditional hard drive is going to be more beneficial.

The Toshiba X300 series drives provide ample storage, and when it comes to the cost, you're currently looking at price points that come well below MSRP. The 14TB X300 Performance model is now 44% off, which means it comes in at just $283. So if you're looking to grab some additional storage for your gaming PC, be sure to pick up an X300 model while they're on sale.

Toshiba X300 drives come in a wide variety of sizes, ranging from 4TB to 16TB in size. As far as cache sizes on these models, you're looking at anywhere from 128MB to 512MB. For the drives included in the deals listed, we'll be focusing on the higher tier version with 256MB cache for the smaller size drives and 512MB for the larger ones. This cache will help when it comes to loading times when working with lots of files.

X300 Performance

As far as specifications go for the X300 Pro drives, you're getting a 7200rpm drive, that comes with 256MB or 512MB cache. Typically, the smaller drives have 256MB cache, while higher volume drives will come with 512MB. In addition, the drives come with an internal shock sensor to prevent problems from occurring with the drive. Also, these models are rated to handle up to one million hours in relation to their Mean Time to Failure (MTTF) and if that wasn't enough, your mind should be put at ease with Toshiba's five-year warranty.

X300 Performance Pro

As stated before, these drives are currently on sale and are being offered with drastic discounts that bring prices down well below the drives' MSRP. So be sure to pick one up if you're looking to grab some extra storage for your computer.