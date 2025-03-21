There are a ton of functional accessories and tools you can 3D print for yourself. Whether it's for organizing stuff in your house or improving your home office setup with accessories, 3D printing is an excellent way to get a lot of utility while saving money. While you can print various types of objects for yourself, your 3D printer can save you more money by letting you print some cool and engaging toys for your little furry friends! You won't have to spend money on pet toys anymore if you can simply print them at home!

The best part is that there are a variety of toys you can print for your pets depending on their size, breed, and interests. Moreover, each type of toy has multiple different models by several designers, so you can pick whether you want the same toy in a circle, oval, or a different shape. You could also try printing multiple variations to see which one your pets like the most, and you can then base your future prints on this information. With that out of the way, here's how you can impress your cute little buddies with homemade surprises every now and then.

5 Modular maze for mental stimulation

Make your pets smarter

Credit: https://www.printables.com/model/343819-maze-pet-toy

This is an extremely fun toy that you may not be able to find in pet stores, but thanks to the power of 3D printing, all you need is the pet maze design file and a couple of minutes! Essentially, it's a maze to stimulate your pet's mind and urge them to use logic. The way it works is, there's a pipe in which you add a treat for your pet. Now, the treat is deep inside the pipe, so your pet can't reach it. To free the treat, your pet has to drag the pipe to the end of the maze.

Successfully doing so will release the treat and make it accessible to your dog/cat. In fact, you can use the maze irrespective of any pet you have. Since the design is modular, you can print multiple types of mazes with difficulty levels ranging from easy to hard, in order to make the task more challenging for your pet. This is an excellent way to keep your pets' brains stimulated and reward them for being sharp.

4 Wobble egg

Simple yet engaging

Credit: https://www.printables.com/model/412421-pet-wobble-egg-toy

If you're looking for a simple toy for your pet that can be pushed around, the wobble egg is an excellent choice. It keeps your pet busy, almost replicating a soccer-like experience. My cat loves to kick toys around and then go fetch them, and the wobble egg serves that purpose well. What makes this version more enticing is the shape. Unlike a perfectly round sphere that travels along a certain specific trajectory when kicked, this toy is shaped like an egg so it wobbles and goes in random directions.

This makes it more fun since your pet can't really predict where it's going. Additionally, this print is split into two parts. You print them separately, add a bell into one hemisphere, and snap them together to shut the contraption. The bell also provides an extra means of fun for your pet, since it makes a noise every time it is moving around. You can also add some treats to the top half of the toy that can keep falling off occasionally whenever the toy is wobbled, thanks to the slots in the model. This also makes for an excellent toy if you have multiple pets since they can keep passing it around to stay occupied.

3 Turntable starfish

Trick and treat