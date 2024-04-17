TP-Link Archer AX21 $70 $100 Save $30 The TP-Link Archer AX21 is one of the best-selling Wi-Fi 6 routers, with a low price, solid features, and reliable hardware. It has an AX1800 dual-band connection and easy setup and management with the TP-Link Tether app. Best of all, it's now on sale, which means you can score this router at its lowest price yet. $70 at Amazon $70 at B&H $70 at Newegg

For most, it's easy to stick with whatever router the service provider gives you because it works, and it's convenient. While these types of interactions are usually seamless, a recent move to Spectrum was met with headaches and faulty hardware right out of the gate, which meant it was easier just to buy a router to get things working as soon as possible.

Luckily, this TP-Link Archer AX21 router is both reliable and affordable. And while it might not be the cheapest router on the market, it's one that definitely punches above its weight class, making it a product that offers a lot of value if you're in the market for a new router. While it typically comes priced at $99.99, it can now be had for much less, with a hefty discount that knocks $30 off, dropping it down to its lowest price yet at $69.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the TP-Link Archer AX21 router?

The TP-Link Archer AX21 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router that offers impressive data transfer speeds that top out at 1200Mbps on the 5Ghz band and 574Mbps on the 2.4Ghz band. As you might expect, you get impressive coverage thanks to its beam forming technology and four high-gain antennas ensure that you'll have excellent signal strength and speed.

And it's easy to set up thanks to the TP-Link app that can be used on mobile devices. And if you feel like expanding your network, you can do so with compatible devices to form a mesh network. For those that like to tinker with their routers, they'll be happy to know that this model offers support for PPTP and OpenVPN.

Personally, this router has performed well over the past few months, and while there are better options out there, I think this router hits the sweet spot when it comes to price and performance. Best of all, right now, it can be had for far below its original retail price, coming in with a $30 discount that drops it to just $69.99 for a limited time. Or if you're looking for something more, check out our Wi-Fi 7 router recommendations.