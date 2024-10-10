If you're not looking to cover a lot of space, a standard router is going to be a great option. And while ISP's provide routers, there's a good chance that your internet is being held back by that very same device. So, if you're looking for a way to enhance the experience and grab something better, then we think this TP-Link router is going to be a great option.

Not only is it simple to set up, but it's also pretty powerful, providing lots of speed and coverage for an average-sized home or office. Best of all, it's now down to its lowest price yet, with a solid discount that knocks 42% off the original retail price of $130, now coming in at just $74.99. So if all of this sounds good, grab this router while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the TP-Link Archer AX55 wireless router?

Source: TP-Link

This is one of those routers that really deliver when it comes to speed, performance, and reliability. This device is a dual-band router that supports Wi-Fi 6 and has four antennas that use beamforming technology in order to ensure that you're not going to have a spotty connection.

It's easy to set up and use, thanks to the companion app that can be downloaded on a phone or tablet, and you also get plenty of customization options that can allow you to tweak the internet for your own use. Of course, there are also built-in parental controls, along with support for VPN servers and clients.

You can also connect directly to the router using the dedicated Ethernet ports, or take advantage of the USB port to make wireless printing a reality. And those that have a smart home backed by Alexa, you can also control the router using your voice, which is a little different.

Of course, if you're still on the fence, we get it. Why fix something that's already working? And why go through the trouble of setting something up when it could be a hassle? With those in mind, we can say that this router will allow you to take full advantage of your current internet service. And if you're worried about setting it up, we have a guide for TP-Link routers that makes it easy.

With that said, the cherry on top is going to be the price, with this router coming in at its lowest yet, which can now be had for just $74.99. So if you've even had the thought of changing out your router, we think this one's going to be a great solution. Just get it while you can because this deal won't be around for much longer.