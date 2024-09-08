TP-Link Archer AX55 $86 $130 Save $44 The TP-Link Archer AX55 is a dual-band WiFi 6 router that delivers true gigabit speeds of up to 3 Gbps, making it perfect for high-bandwidth activities like streaming and gaming. With its advanced technologies like OFDMA and MU-MIMO, the AX55 ensures smoother streaming, faster downloads, and provides reliable connectivity for multiple devices simultaneously. $86 at Amazon

There are a lot of great routers out on the market. And if you've been relying on an older model, or just use the one that was provided to you from your internet service, it might be the perfect time to upgrade. Of course, it can be hard to choose one, especially with so many different options available. But we think this TP-Link router is going to be a fantastic option that offers a lot of bang for your buck. Furthermore, it's a router that's part of our "best of" list for 2024, and now it's even cheaper than before, coming in at just $86 for a limited time.

What's great about the TP-Link Archer AX55 router?

Well, this Wi-Fi 6 router is going to really deliver when it comes to speed, with a dual-band setup that delivers up to 2,402Mbps on the 5GHz band and 574Mbps on 2.4GHz. You also get excellent coverage thanks to the router's four antennas with beamforming technology that delivers reliable wireless internet throughout your home or office.

The router is also designed to keep performance constant with an improved design that prevents it from heating up over long periods of use. The router also delivers when it comes to customization options, providing a wealth of attributes that can be fine-tuned, with support for VPN servers and clients.

In addition, you also get excellent parental controls, along with support for voice commands thanks to Alexa. As far as compatibility goes, this router will work with all major routers and especially those that are provided by internet service providers. You just plug it in, setup up the software on a smartphone using the accompanying app, and you're good to go.

Now, after all of this, you might be asking yourself why it might be necessary to upgrade from your current router. Well, there are plenty of reasons, but the main concern here is going to be speed. Whether you're using an older model or a router that was given to you by your internet provider, there's always the chance that you can drastically increase your internet speed, just by changing to something new.

In the latter scenario, there's also the chance that you rent this device, which means, you can actually just buy a router to save money in the long run. Of course, this router by TP-Link is a fantastic option, providing just enough power, range, and speed to really make it worth upgrading. Best of all, it's also quite affordable, costing just $86 in this limited-time deal from Amazon.

So if you've been itching to get something new or want to give it a go, now's going to be a great time to shop and save. And if you're a little worried about the setup process, don't be, as we've got you covered with our thorough guide on setting up a TP-Link router, which makes things incredibly easy.