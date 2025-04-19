TP-Link Tri-Band BE19000 Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router $400 $600 Save $200 $400 at Amazon

Despite Wi-Fi 7 routers getting cheaper, they still aren't for everyone. But if you're someone that's looking to take their internet to a new level, then it's probably going to be a good idea to see what kinds of Wi-Fi 7 routers are available if it will benefit your scenario. With that said, this one from TP-Link is now on sale, coming in at $200 less than its original MSRP. This is the lowest price we've seen for this model, which delivers impressive performance.

What's great about the TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 gaming router?

This router is meant to provide the best performance that you can get, with eight antennas providing 12 streams, and with support for up to 19Gbps across three bands. The router also comes with two 10Gbps and four 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports, ensuring that you'll be able to take advantage of your internet service without any hiccups.

The best part is that this router is plenty powerful, with enough bandwidth to support numerous devices running on the same network without any slowdowns. Of course, the software allows you to optimize traffic, while also seeing where your bottlenecks might be occurring. You can also use this router in a mesh network, when combined with compatible routers and range extenders.

The router is easy to set up, and can be configured using an app on your smartphone. And just in case you like to add some flair, there's even customizable RGB on the router. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here if you're looking for a top-class router. This one is highly rated and you're now able to save $200 while this deal's still around.