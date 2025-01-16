TP-Link Archer BE800 $400 $600 Save $200 The TP-Link Archer BE800 is one of the first Wi-Fi 7 devices most people can buy with a tri-band BE19000 connection. This multi-gig router has two 10Gbps wired ports with one supported SFP+ or RJ45. The other four Ethernet ports are 2.5Gbps. With 12 streams, this is one of the highest-capacity routers money can buy. $400 at Amazon $426 at Best Buy $400 at B&H Photo Video

For the most part, you never really need to worry about your router, as the company that provides the service will often provide one. Of course, there are a number of reasons why this might not be the most ideal, especially if you're looking to really fine tune your internet in your home or office. But buying one can be confusing, especially with so many different options available.

Related TP-Link Archer BE800 Wi-Fi 7 router review: It doesn’t get much better than this The Archer BE800 is one of the first Wi-Fi 7 routers to market with a tri-band BE19000 connection and 10Gbps Ethernet.

And it can also be expensive if you're looking to go with the best. Thankfully, if you're willing to strike when the time is right, you can often save big bucks on great routers when sales are present. For a limited time, you can score $200 off this TP-Link Archer BE800 router. This is one of the best Wi-Fi 7 routers that you can buy right now, so get it for less while you can.

What's great about the TP-Link Archer BE800 router?

Close

You really can't go wrong with this router. Not only is it our top pick when it comes to Wi-Fi routers, but it's now on sale for one of its lowest prices yet. Of course, $400 isn't cheap by any means, especially considering that Wi-Fi 6 routers can easily be had for under $100. But if you want the latest technology, this is the one to go with.

In our review of this router, we loved that it was easy to set up and manage using the TP-Link app, and offered excellent wired and wireless speeds. For most, the problem is going to be that the internet you're using won't even be able to max out the capabilities of this router, which is a good problem to have. But in addition to great speeds, you also get great coverage as well.

Perhaps the best part about this router is that it will get better with age, as it receives more software updates to improve the experience, and Wi-Fi 7 devices become more common. For now, you can score this router for less as it drops to $400 for a limited time. Get it if you need the best, but be quick, because this promotion won't be around for long.