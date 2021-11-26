Get $40 off on the TP-Link Deco Mesh Network and extend the range of your WiFi!

It’s hard to imagine a single day without WiFI or just the internet for that matter. What’s worse than no internet connection is intermittent disconnections. We’ve all been through that situation where we’re watching a show and all you see is a ring circling at the center while buffering. Maybe you’re too far from the WiFi router? Well, not anymore. Here’s a mesh network from TP-Link, one of the most renowned brands in the industry. The TP-Link Deco S4 is a mesh system that comes with three different devices. It can be used to extend the range of the WiFi at your house such that areas where the network couldn’t reach before will now be able to access WiFi with ease. What’s even better is that the TP-Link Deco S4 mesh system is now down to just $109 during Black Friday sales making it a great deal if you’re looking for a new router.

Instead of getting a conventional router, a mesh network makes a lot more sense if you have a large house, especially one with multiple stories. This particular system can cover an area of up to 5,500 Sq. ft. which is quite a lot and can even be used in an office setting. It completely replaces your router and any sort of extender. This entire system plays the role of a router as well as extenders that you’ll have to place throughout the premises at strategic locations. Mesh networks are much more effective than getting an extender.

All you have to do is connect your existing ethernet cable and set up the system with the TP-Link app. You can even link it to Alexa if you use Amazon’s smart speakers and control it with your voice. A mesh network is a great way to improve WiFi connectivity in areas that are far from the router. If your router is in the living room and your bedroom is either far or on a different floor, a mesh network can be of great help to extend the range.

