You really can't go wrong with a mesh network if you're looking to get the best speed and coverage in your home or office. The only problem is that some mesh networks can be expensive, and others can sometimes be difficult to set up. Luckily, the TP-Link Deco X55 system that we're highlighting here is neither, and for these reasons and more, is one of our favorite mesh routers out right now.

Best of all, for a limited time, you can score a fantastic deal on this mesh router system that drops the price by $110. So if you've been looking into a mesh router system, now's going to be the perfect time to buy. Just make sure you grab this deal while you can though, because at this price, it won't last long.

What's great about the TP-Link Deco X55?

The TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 mesh system comes with three units and provides speeds up to roughly 3,000Mbps and coverage up to 6,500 square feet. For those that aren't familiar with what this all means, you're pretty much going to be able to blanket your home or office with reliable coverage, while also eliminating any dead zones if you currently have them with a single router setup.

This particular system also allows for up to 150 devices to be connected at one time, and you also get Gigabit Ethernet ports on each device as well if you need a wired connection. And as mentioned before, the setup of this system is also quite easy, with the TP-Link Deco app that can have you up and running in just a matter of minutes. You can even use this app to monitor your network, and also provide easy access for guests when needed.

TP-Link also provides a variety of safety features to keep your network safe, like security scans, parental controls, and more. And if all of the above wasn't enough, you can also expand your mesh network by purchasing additional devices later. Overall, you really can't go wrong with this mesh network, and at its current price, this really is a fantastic time to upgrade your network.