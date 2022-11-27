TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug with Homekit KP125 $9.99 $17.99 Save $8 If you're looking to start building your smart home, then a few of these plugs from TP-Link will do the trick. $9.99 at Best Buy

With Cyber Monday on the horizon, it's high time to start thinking about improving your home from a technology standpoint. There are lots of deals to be had for your computer, there are TVs available on the cheap, but there are smart home products too. Why not start with smart plugs from TP-Link that are down to just $10 each?

The reason these plugs are so useful is fairly simple. You can remotely activate or deactivate anything in your home from anywhere so long as the plugs have a Wi-Fi connection. You could use it to turn on a lamp in your room, turn on a feeder for a fish tank, or to turn on a heater that's already hot when you're home. There are a lot of possibilities, and with Google Assistant and Alexa integration, they're even easier to use.

While I don't use these exact smart plugs, I find smart plugs pretty useful to have in my apartment. They're great for any number of menial tasks, and while there's certainly an element of laziness, the added voice activation through Google or Alexa is one of the most useful parts. I can turn on and off my TV, my speakers, and lamps with ease, and it's also just kind of cool to show off with as well.

Maybe not everyone needs them, but I reckon everyone could find use for even just one or two in their home. What would you use them for?