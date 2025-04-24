TP-Link Litewave 5 Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch $10 $17 Save $7 A simple 5-port switch that makes it easy to expand your wired connection in your home or office. Grab it for just $10 for a limited time. $10 at Amazon

For the most part, Wi-Fi routers get the job done when you want to get online and keep your devices on your home network connected. But there are advantages to having a cable connection as well, and sometimes, modern routers don't offer an abundance of Ethernet ports in order for you to get connected.

So what's the solution? Well, adding a switch to your network is probably going to be your best bet, offering an easy way to expand your ports, without costing a lot of money. For example, this one from TP-Link right now is just $10. This is the lowest price we've seen on this model, and it comes in a compact size and has five Ethernet ports.

What's great about the TP-Link Litewave Ethernet switch?

When it comes to data transfer speeds, you can expect top-end support with the switch covering 10/100/1000Mbps speeds. Furthermore, it's pretty easy to use and get set up, only requiring you to plug in to one Ethernet port on the switch. From there, you'll have four Ethernet ports that are ready to communicate with other products in your home.

Now, this is great if you're looking to expand the port count of your current modem or router, but it can also be used to connect your smart home devices as well. In addition, you may want to expand your wired connection to other parts of the home or office, and a switch is the perfect tool to make that happen.

Of course, there are a number of switches out there with more features, but for something simple and easy to use, we think this one from TP-Link is going to be a good option. Just make sure to grab it while it's still on sale for $10.