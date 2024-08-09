32% off for a limited time TP-Link Tapo 1080P Indoor Security Camera $17 $25 Save $8 If you're looking for an indoor camera that can keep an eye on your home while you're gone, then the TP-Link Tapo is going to be right up your alley. Right now, you can score a fantastic discount that knocks 32% off. $17 at Amazon

Keeping tabs on your home while you're away doesn't have to be expensive. While there are lots of different home security options, the TP-Link Tapo security camera is now just $17. Not only does this camera provide a way to monitor the inside of your home or office, but it also offers some additional perks like two-way communication, night vision, and you can even store your files locally too.

Related Best smart locks in 2024 Ditch your house keys and lock your door from anywhere

So if you've been thinking about getting your place secured, and wanted to do it affordably, then this camera is going to be a fantastic option. Just make sure you get it while it's still cheap, because at this price, the deal won't last long.

What's great about the TP-Link Tapo security camera?

In addition to the features mentioned above, the camera is also quite clever as it can detect motion and send alerts to connected devices when necessary. Furthermore, if you want to use it for simpler applications like a baby or dog monitor, this can be done as well. As mentioned before, this camera offers two-way communication, which means you can always stay in constant contact with whoever's on the other side of the lens.

And if you detect anything wrong, you can always sound the alarm with the camera's built-in siren. You can also keep an eye on things in the dark, thanks to the camera's built-in IR system that provides excellent vision even in the most challenging environments. And if you happen to have your home setup with Alexa or Google Assistant, you can use commands to tap into the camera.

While online storage is an option with subscription, you can always go with local storage as well, as the camera supports a microSD card up to 512GB. Overall, this is a pretty good camera that doesn't cost all that much. Of course, if you want to go a little deeper with your security setup, you can always build one of your own. But we think the TP-Link Tapo is more than enough for a starter setup.